Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022: Red Wing beats short-handed Mayo

Red Wing 62, Mayo 47

Red Wing had a trio of players score 16 points to top short-handed Mayo 62-47 in Big Nine Conference play.

Maddox Hanson, Denval Atkinson and Andrew Ball all scored 16 points for the Wingers. Hanson drilled five 3-pointers.

Mayo was without four starters due to injuries and COVID. Isaiah Hanson knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for the Spartans.

Red Wing (4-3, 2-3 Big Nine) led 33-23 at the half.

Red Wing did a good job defensively tonight. They made it difficult for us offensively," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "We are proud of how our players competed tonight."

The loss snapped Mayo's two-game winning streak. The Spartans fall to 4-3, 1-3 in the Big Nine.

RED WING (62)

Reid Hartman 8 P; Deso Buck 2 P; Maddox Hanson 16 P, 5 3-PT; Mitchell Seeley 4 P; Denval Atkinson 16 P; Andrew Ball 16 P.

MAYO (47)

William Kipp 10 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 23 P, 6 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 6 P, 2 3-PT; Lebron See-Stadstad 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tore Papenfuss 2 P; Kole Forsthoffer 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: RW 33, MAYO 23.

Free throws: RW 13-21, MAYO 2-4.

Three-point goals: RW 5, MAYO 12.

Mankato West 73, John Marshall 48

Mankato West used a big first half to cruise to a 73-48 victory over John Marshall in Big Nine Conference play.

The visiting Scarlets rolled to a 45-22 lead at the half. Louis Magers poured in 29 points for Mankato West.

Tyler Smith led JM with 15 points while Tiare Young added eight. But West limited Logan Tuckner to just three points.

Mankato West leads the Big Nine with a 5-0 mark and it is 6-1 overall. The loss snaps JM's three-game winning streak as the Rockets fall to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Nine.

Mankato West 73, John Marshall 48

MANKATO WEST (73)

Jackson Froderman 1 P; Michael Henderson 2 P; Trey Satre 5 P; Matt Smith 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Corbett 12 P; Andrew Franke 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cornell Ayers 6 P, 1 3-PT; Mekhi Collins 12 P, 1 3-PT; Louis Magers 29 P, 2 3-PT.

JOHN MARSHALL (48)

Logan Tuckner 3 P; Tyler Smith 15 P, 1 3-PT; Gunnar Dokken 6 P; Tiare Youhng 8 P, 2 3-PT; Johnny Tong 8 P; Zach Ladu 2 P; Matao Wilkins 4 P; Graham Freed 2 P.

Halftime: WEST 45, JM 22.

Free throws: WEST 4-12, JM 5-8.

Three-point goals: WEST 6, JM 3.

Northfield 81, Century 72, 2 OT

NORTHFIELD — Northfield pulled away in the second overtime to pin an 81-72 loss on Century in Big Nine Conference play.

Soren Richardson poured in 28 points and had seven rebounds for the host Raiders, who improve to 4-3, 2-3 in the Big Nine.

Century had four players score in double figures. Ryan Ohm led the way with 18 points and he drained four 3-pointers. Jaden Wysocki and Jub Ogak scored 15 points each.

The Panthers forced overtime after coming back from a 42-35 deficit at the half. Century (4-4, 2-2 Big Nine) was hurt by making just 10 of 24 free throws, however.

Northfield 81, Century 72, 2 OT

CENTURY (72)

Jub Ogak 15 P; Carter Poncelet 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 15 P; Caleb Bancroft 9 P; Ryan Ohm 18 P, 4 3-PT; Luke Kottom 5 P.

NORTHFIELD (81)

Soren Richardson 28 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: NFLD 42, CENT 35.

Free throws: CENT 10-24, NFLD 19-31.

Three-point goals: CENT 5, NFLD 3.

Pine Island 67, Lourdes 57

PINE ISLAND — Johnny Bauer scored 23 points to lead Pine Island past Lourdes 67-57 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

The host Panthers held a narrow 26-25 lead at the half before pulling away over the final 18 minutes of play. Matt Horkey added nine points for Pine Island.

Dillung Kullang led Lourdes with 12 points while Luke Bigler made three 3-pointers and added 11 points.

Lourdes drops to 4-6 with the loss, 1-4 in the HVL. Pine Island improves to 3-4, 2-3 in the HVL.

Pine Island 67, Lourdes 57

LOURDES (57)

Nathan Renier 7 P; Luke Bigler 11 P, 3 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 9 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 12 P; Cole Hafner 8 P, 2 3-PT; Nick Bowron 3 P; Parker Dunham 7 P, 1 3-PT.

PINE ISLAND (67)

Will Bulau 13 P, 1 3-PT; Matt Horkey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Brandt Konik 7 P; Nick Bauer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 23 P, 2 3-PT; Riley Kuehl 4 P; Gabe Northrop 4 P.

Halftime: PI 26, LOUR 25.

Free throws: LOUR 8-12, PI 22-31.

Three-point goals: LOUR 7, PI 5.

Kingsland 53, Schaeffer Academy 32

Kingsland shut down the Schaeffer Academy offense in a 53-32 victory in Southeast Conference play on Tuesday.

The Knights built a 24-14 lead at the half and then expanded their lead over the final 18 minutes.

Walker Erdman paced Kingsland (3-4, 2-2 SEC) with 15 points while Jayden Brink added 10.

Micah Lahr and Minsoo Choung scored seven pointers each for Schaeffer (3-6, 2-2 SEC).

Kingsland 53, Schaeffer Academy 32

KINGSLAND (53)

Walker Erdman 15 P, 1 3-PT; Kaden Rath 6 P; Ayden Howard 4 P; Jayden Brink 10 P, 2 3-PT; Cole Kruegel 4 P; Isaac Hauser 2 P; Nick Fetterly 2 P; Mason Kolling 2 P; Garrison Hubka 5 P; Bret Musel 3 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (32)

Bryce VanSchepen 6 P, 1 3-PT; Cole Morgan 4 P; Micah Lahr 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jake Maynard 4 P; Levi Ouren 4 P, 1 3-PT; Minsoo Choung 7 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: KING 24, SA 14.

Free throws: KING 12-15, SA 2-6.

Three-point goals: KING 3, SA 4.

