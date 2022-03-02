Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Schaeffer Academy 60, Houston 24

Ethan VanSchepen had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 15 seed Schaeffer Academy past No. 18 Houston 60-24 in the first round of Section 1A play on Tuesday.

Matthew Gingrich added a double-double for Schaeffer with 10 points and 16 rebounds and Bryce VanSchepen chipped in seven points.

Morgan Rohweder hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points for Houston, which trailed 33-10 at the half.

Schaeffer Academy improves to 11-16 and will face No. 2 Rushford-Peterson in the second round on Thursday. Houston closes the season at 1-25.

No. 1 HOUSTON (24)

Kenneth Grupe 4 P; Connor Porter 2 P; Morgan Rohweder 15 P, 5 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 1 P; Maddox Rodriguez 2 P.

No. 15 SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (60)

Bryce VanSchepen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Cole Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Matthew Gingrich 10 P, 16 R, 1 3-PT; Micah Lahr 4 P; Jake Maynard 4 P; Levi Ouren 4 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Kluth 5 P; Ethan VanSchepen 19 P, 8 R; Graham Vissar 2 P.

Halftime: SA 33, HOU 10.

Free throws: HOU 3-6, SA 14-23.

Three-point goals: HOU 5, SA 4.

Mankato West 74, Century 67

Mankato West had three players with 17-plus points to outscore Century 74-67 in Big Nine Conference play on Tuesday.

Cornell Ayers scored 21 points to pace the Scarlets while Aidan Corbett had 20 and Louis Magers chipped in with 17.

Century built a 41-35 lead at the half, but West used strong shooting from 3-point range over the final 18 minutes to rally.

The Wysocki brothers combined to score 34 points for the Panthers as senior Jaden had 19 points and sophomore Shaun tallied 15. Jub Ogak was also in double figures with 10 points.

Century (14-11, 12-9 Big Nine) closes the regular season with a home game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Mankato East.

MANKATO WEST (74)

Aidan Corbett 20 P, 1 3-PT; Cornell Ayers 21 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Mekhi Collins 12 P, 6 R; Louis Magers 17 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT.

CENTURY (67)

Jub Ogak 10 P; Jaden Wysocki 19 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 9 P, 3 3-PT; Shaun Wysocki 15 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Ryan Ohm 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 41, WEST 35.

Free throws: WEST 13-17, CENT 8-12.

Three-point goals: WEST 5, CENT 9.

Winona 53, Mayo 38

Mayo struggled to get its offense going in a 53-38 loss to Winona in Big Nine Conference play on Tuesday.

The Spartans had just nine points in the first half and trailed by 14 at the break.

Makuei Riek supplied most of the offense for Mayo has he had 24 points and made a trio of 3-pointers.

Mayo held high-scoring Jasper Hedin to 12 points, but Bryan Cassellius hit five 3-pointers and had 20 points to spark the Winhawks.

"We lost to a very good Winona team tonight." Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "They executed well on both ends of the floor."

Mayo (12-13, 9-12 Big Nine) will close its regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Albert Lea. Winona (15-10, 12-9 Big Nine) has now won three straight and wraps up its regular season by hosting Faribault at 7:30 p.m. Friday

WINONA (53)

Tyler Kronebusch 5 P; Bryan Cassellius 20 P, 5 3-PT; Jasper Hedin 12 P; Shane Scharmach 4 P; Marcus Winter 11 P, 1 3-PT; Nathan Brand 1 P.

MAYO (38)

Jayson Knoepke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 24 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 1 P; Yaih Marial 6 P; Sawyer Markham 0 P; KaiRee Gadson 4 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 0 P; Michael Ellingson 0 P; Kole Forsthoffer 0 P.

Halftime: WIN 23, MAYO 9.

Free throws: WIN 7-12, MAYO 3-5.

Three-point goals: WIN 6, MAYO 5.