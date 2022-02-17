Rochester boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Owatonna 70, Mayo 65

The Spartans had the top team in the Big Nine Conference on the ropes before the Huskies (19-2, 17-0) used a 6-1 run in the final two minutes to take it.

Mayo (11-10, 8-8) used a 7-0 run to tie the game at 60 with 4:45 left.

"I'm really proud of how we competed and executed tonight," coach Braden Markham said. "Owatonna is a very good basketball team and just made a couple more plays to win tonight."

Makuei Riek once again paced the Spartans with the 6-foot-6 senior pouring in 23 points, knocking down three 3-pointers in the process. Yaih Marial added 16, while KaiRee Gadson chipped in 10 for Mayo.

Evan Dushek scored a game-high 25 points, while Ty Creger (17) and Brayden Williams (16) also finished in double figures for the Huskies, who are ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA by the Minnesota Basketball News.

The Spartans return to action against city rival Century on Friday.

OWATONNA (70)

Connor Ginskey 1 P; Ty Creger 17 P, 1 3-PT; Brayden Williams 16 P, 2 3-PT; Blake Burmeister 9 P, 3 3-PT; Avery Hartman 2 P; Evan Dushek 25 P.

MAYO (65)

Jayson Knoepke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 23 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 8 P, 2 3-PT; Yaih Marial 16 P, 1 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 3 P, 1 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 10 P; Alex Gyarmaty 2 P.

Halftime: OWAT 29, MAYO 28.

Free throws: OWAT 16-22, MAYO 11-17.

Three-point goals: OWAT 6, MAYO 8.