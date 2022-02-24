Rochester boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Lanesboro 50, Schaeffer Academy 41

Mason Howard canned six 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Lanesboro past Schaeffer Academy 50-41 in Southeast Conference play on Wednesday.

John Prestemon added 14 points for the Burros (15-10, 9-7 SEC), who overcame a 21-17 deficit at the half.

Ethan VanSchepen had a double-double for Schaeffer with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Matthew Gingrich just missed with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The loss drops the Lions to 9-15, 5-9 in the SEC.

LANESBORO (50)

Reece Benson 3 P, 1 3-PT; John Prestemon 14 P; Mason Howard 18 P, 6 3-PT; Parker Storhoff 2 P; Hayden Lawstuen 2 P; Stephan Schultz 10 P; Logan Torgerson 1 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (41)

Bryce VanSchepen 2 P; Cole Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Matthew Gingrich 10 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Micah Lahr 2 P; Aidan Kluth 4 P; Ethan VanSchepen 18 P, 10 R.

Halftime: SA 21, LANE 17.

Free throws: LANE 11-12, SA 10-12.

Three-point goals: LANE 7, SA 3.