Rochester boys basketball Section 1AA first-round results for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Triton 51, Lourdes 46

DODGE CENTER — No. 8 seed Triton surged just enough in the second half and beat No. 9 Lourdes 51-46 in the Section 1AA boys basketball first round.

Triton moved to 17-11 with the win. Lourdes’ season ended at 9-18.

Braxton Munnikhuysen had 18 points for the Cobras and Owen Petersohn added 11.

The teams were tied at halftime, 24-all.

Parker Dunham led all Lourdes scorers with 16 points. He also grabbed a massive 17 rebounds. Aidan Jahns added 15 points and eight rebounds.

LOURDES (46)

Nathan Renier 2 P, 1 R; Luke Bigler 1 P, 1 R; Aidan Jahns 15 P, 8 R; Sam Theobald 5 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Nick Bowron 2 P, 6 R; Parker Dunham 16 P, 17 R, 1 3-PT; Adam Selner 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.

TRITON (51)

Noah Thomas 9 P, 1 R; Owen Petersohn 11 P, 1 R; Benett Monosmith 0 P; Boe Munnikhuysen 8 P, 2 R; Braxton Munnikhuysen 18 P; Matt Roussopoulos 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LOUR 24, TRI 24.

Free throws: LOUR 5-12, TRI 2-8.

Three-point goals: LOUR 3, TRI 1.