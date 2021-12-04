Rochester boys basketball teams look to step up in 2021-22

Century

Head coach: Jacob Vetter (4th season). Assistant coaches: Joe Ohm, Ethan Hugstad, James Bolin, Rocco Essex-Linehan, Cedric Harrell.

Last season: The Panthers finished 12-7 overall, 12-6 in the Big Nine and lost to Northfield in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Top returners: Jaden Wysocki (12.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 51% FG), Ryan Ohm, Carter Poncelet.

Key newcomers: Ethan Wills, Jub Ogak, Tait Deedrick, Luke Kottom, Caleb Bancroft.

Outlook: The Panthers have a trio of returning players led by 6-7 Jaden Wysocki, who has committed to Division II Minot State University. Wysocki will likely have a bigger scoring role this season. Luke Kottom, a 6-8 center, who had to sit out last year after transferring from Schaeffer Academy, also provides size and scoring ability. The Panthers will also have several other newcomers, including 6-6 freshman Caleb Bancroft, who are expected to make a big impact this season.

Coach Vetter says: "The Big Nine is a very competitive conference with a lot of top-tier talent and teams. We are a very balanced team but do have some new players to the varsity level so it may take some time to get acclimated to the speed and intensity of Big Nine basketball. I am expecting our guys to compete each and every night. If we can do that I think we can put ourselves in positions to be successful."

ROSTER

Seniors: Jaden Wysocki (6-7, F), Carter Poncelet (5-10, G), Luke Kottom (6-8, C), Jub Ogak (6-1, G), Ethan Binnicker (6-1, G), Ben Johnson (6-1, G), Ethan Wills (6-2, F), Max Samike (5-10, G). Juniors: Tait Deedrick (6-2, G), Ryan Ohm (6-3, G). Freshman: Caleb Bancroft (6-6, F).

Junior Logan Tuckner (3) is one of two starters back for the John Marshall boys basketball team for the 2021-22 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

John Marshall

Head coach: Jim Daly (18th season). Assistant coaches: Cameron Halland, Sam Piehl, Scott Glandon, Antwoine Williams.

Last season: The Rockets finished 2-11 both overall and in the Big Nine Conference. They were shut down twice due to COVID and did not get a chance to play in the section tournament.

Top returners: Logan Tuckner, Tyler Smith.

Top newcomers: Tiare Young, Hassan Mohammed, Matt Tesefay, Zecharia Ladu.

Outlook: The Rockets will be looking to find more offense this season as they hope to pull up from the bottom part of the Big Nine. JM averaged just 45.8 points a game a year ago and scored more than 60 points on just two occasions. Two starters return in 6-4 senior Tyler Smith and 6-3 junior Logan Tuckner, but aside from that pair the Rockets do not have a lot of experience back. The Rockets have a big junior class, but just four seniors on the roster.

Coach Daly says: “We’re going to be a little inexperienced, but the guys have worked hard and they’ve bought into what we’re doing. So I’m optimistic that we’ll have a good season and be competitive. We don’t have a lot of size comparable to other teams in our conference, but we’d like to think we can make up for it with speed.”

ROSTER

Seniors: Tyler Smith (6-4, forward), Gunnar Dokken (guard), Hassan Mohammed (guard), Matt Tesefay (guard). Juniors: Logan Tuckner (6-3, guard), Tiare Young (guard), Matao Wilkins (guard), Johnny Tong (guard), Cham Obang (forward), Caleb Johnson (guard), Zakaria Hashi (forward), Graham Freed (forward), Tony Bridges (guard), Geu Aguek (forward). Sophomores: Zecharia Ladu (forward), Traevon Koch (guard).

Isaiah Hanson, left, is one of two starters back for Mayo heading into the 2021-22 boys basketball season. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

Mayo

Head coach: Braden Markham (1st season). Assistant coaches: Tom Brown, Pat Franko, Gunnar Olson, Kyle Richard.

Last season: The Spartans finished 7-12 overall and 7-11 in Big Nine Conference play before falling to Farmington in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Top returners: Makuei Riek (16.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2 apg), Isaiah Hanson.

Projected starting lineup: Makuei Riek, Isaiah Hanson, Alex Miller, Kairee Gadson, Jayson Knoepke.

Key newcomer: Kairee Gadson.

Outlook: Braden Markham is Mayo's third different head coach in the past three years. He will look to build some stability in the program and has a pair of starters back in Makuei Riek and Isaiah Hanson from last year's sub-.500 season. The Spartans have been tabbed to finish in the lower part of the Big Nine standings, but Markham is expecting a much better season. The athletic Spartans do feature a lot of players in the 6-foot-4 to 6-6 range, including a trio who are expected to be starters.

Coach Markham says: "We have very athletic, skilled, individual players. It is going to be key for us to buy into the team concept."

ROSTER

Seniors: Michael Ellingson (6-2, F), Kole Forsthoffer (5-11, G), Jay Knoepke (6-1, G), Yaih Marial (6-4, F), Alex Miller (6-6, F), Makuei Riek (6-6, F). Juniors: Jamal Beale (6-2, G/F), KaiRee Gadson (6-2, G), Mas'ud Ghedi (6-3, F), Alex Gyarmaty (6-4, F), Isaiah Hanson (6-4, G/F), Sam Hruska (6-4, F), Tore Papenfuss (6-1, F), Brig Poppe (6-4, F). Sophomores: Sawyer Markham (5-9, G), Lebron See-Stadstad (5-9, G), William Kipp (5-11, G), Rees Grimsrud (6-1, G/F).

Aidan Jahns (23) is one of the top returning players for the Lourdes boys basketball team heading into the 2021-22 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

Lourdes

Head coach: Eric Larson (3rd season at Lourdes, 5th as a head coach, 57-68 record). Assistant coaches: Todd Greguson, Will Swiggum, Brett Blattner.

Last season: The Eagles finished 5-13 overall, 3-12 in the HVL and lost to Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Top returners: Aidan Jahns, Luke Bigler.

Projected starting lineup: Luke Bigler, Aidan Jahns, Dillung Kullang, Parker Dunham, Nathan Renier.

Outlook: The Eagles graduated all of their top scorers from a year ago and most of their experience. The overall team is fairly inexperienced with the exception of two or three rotation players from a year ago. The Eagles will have to jell quickly if they hope to be a contender in the HVL race. Lourdes also will rely on a balanced overall offensive attack.

Coach Larson says: "Sometimes we can gauge where we are at in comparison to our opponents based on the results of summer basketball but we never had a full team this summer. We anticipate the area to be very competitive as it always is. Based on the first week of practice we have the potential to compete with the best teams on a given night."

VARSITY ROSTER

Seniors: Luke Bigler (5-11, G), Nathan Renier (6-2, F). Juniors: Aidan Jahns (6-2, G/F), Dillung Kullang (5-11, G), Parker Dunahm (6-2 , G/F), Kin Berry (5-10, G), Kevin Adeng-Kur (6-0, F), Jonathan O'Connell (6-1, F), Nick McCarthy (6-3, F). Sophomore: David Scully (6-4, F). Freshmen: Sam Theobald (6-0, G), Nick Bowran (5-11, G).

Schaeffer Academy

Head coach: Tom Bance (4th season at Schaeffer, 21st overall, 248-263 career record). Assistant coach: Chad VanSchepen.

Last season: The Lions finished 7-10 overall, 6-8 in the Southeast Conference and lost to eventual Class A state champion Hayfield in first round of Section 1A play.

Top returners: Ethan VanSchepen (11 ppg), Aidan Kluth (10.5 ppg), Bryce VanSchepen (7 ppg), Cole Morgan (5 ppg), Jake Maynard, Micah Lahr.

Projected starting lineup: Ethan VanSchepen, Aidan Kluth, Bryce VanSchepen, Cole Morgan, Jake Maynard.

Top newcomers: Minsoo Choung, Graham Vissar, Levi Ouren, Evan Miller.

Outlook: The Lions have three returning starters, including freshman Ethan VanSchepen and senior Aidan Kluth, who both averaged in double figures for scoring last season. They also return several other experienced players. The veteran presence along with a mix of some strong newcomers should make Schaeffer one of the contenders in the Southeast Conference this season.

Coach Bance says: "We don't have a lot of size up front but we should be able to play good defense and we have some scoring returning, so hopefully that translates into some wins for us."

ROSTER

Seniors: Aidan Kluth (6-3, F), Bryce VanSchepen (6-1, G), Cole Morgan (5-9, G), Jake Maynard (6-0, F), Micah Lahr (5-10, F), Matthew Gingrich (6-3, F). Juniors: Minsoo Choung (5-5, G), Toby Kluth (5-11, G), Graham Vissar (6-1, C). Sophomore: Levi Ouren (6-0, F). Freshman: Ethan VanSchepenn (6-2, G). Eighth-grader: Evan Miller (6-0, G).

-- Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com