Rochester boys cross country preview: City teams looking to surprise this season

This year will offer another chance for growth for Rochester's six high school cross country programs.

Lourdes qualified as a team for the first time since 2006, but graduate seven of the team's top 10 runners, including All-City and Section 1A champion Kevin Turlington. JM standout Garrett Eick also graduated.

Yet, there is plenty of talent to go around. With that, here's how the six Rochester programs expect to shake out this season.

Century

Head coach: Paul Callahan (14th season)

Top returners: Sr. Richard Kariuki, So. Xander Calvert, Jr. Jon Keillor, Forest Fox, Evan Jenkins, Zach Razidlo

Top newcomers: Seventh-grader Gavin Wiedrich, eighth-grader Ethan Wiedrich, Fr. Nick Singer, So. Yogev Rachbuch, seventh-grader Camden McJunkin.

2022 Outlook: Last year was a rebuilding season for the Panthers as they had to replace the top five runners from the 2020 Section 1AA runner-up team. An inexperienced group grew as the season progressed, rounding out the year with a sixth place finish out of eight teams in a tough Section 1AAA championship. Senior Richard Kariuki finished 24th at sections, while sophomore Alexander Calvert placed in the top-30 at both the conference and section championships. Those two should help the Panthers take a step forward this season.

“We have a large number of middle school athletes out which is a big improvement from years past,” Century coach Paul Callahan said. “The individuals that are returning from last year, with the dedication of our captains: Wyatt Grubbs, Richard Kariuki, Sam Jack, and Aaron Dong, have already greatly improved their times from last year. So, while the team is still building, those that have dedicated themselves to the program are seeing those results early and often this fall. I would expect a strong showing from junior varsity with a lot of potential movement in the varsity positions.”

John Marshall

Head coach: Mike Sonnabend (7th season)

Top returners: Sr. Matt Duncan, Sr. Andrew Sonnabend, Jr. Phillip Dahlen, So. Max Nguyen

Top newcomers: Fr. Aiden Feda, Fr. Jaden Anderson.

2022 Outlook: The Rockets will miss top-10 Section 1AAA finisher and a state qualifier Garrett Eick, but coach Mike Sonnabend likes what he has returning and was even more pleasantly surprised with this year’s time trials. Matt Duncan, Max Nguyen and Aiden Feda all finished in the top-50 at the Section 1AAA championships in which JM placed seventh.

“We don’t have a dominant runner like Garrett Eick this season, but all our varsity runners should be able to post good times,” Sonnabend said. “Their times are close to each other so they should be pushing each other. There were a couple surprises during our time trial, so we will look for some more runners to push for varsity positions. Our goal is to improve on last season’s fifth place finish in the Big 9.”

Lourdes

Head Coach: Pete Gilman (5th season)

Top returners: Jr. Dylan Rossow, So. Max Nelson, eighth-grader Charlie Dieck

Top newcomers: Fr. Noah Johnson, Fr. Teddy Torborg.

The Lourdes boys cross country team gets out of the starting gates during the 2021 Class A boys cross country state championship at St. Olaf College. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

2022 outlook: The Eagles graduate seven of the top 10 runners from a team that reached state for the first time since 2006. One of those seven that will be missed for the Section 1A runner-ups is Kevin Turlington. He captured the individual Section 1A title and placed 12th at the Class A state meet as Lourdes finished 12th out of 16 teams. But Turlington is now running at St. Olaf College, leaving junior Dylan Rossow has the top returning runner for a young team. Rossow placed 110th at state and 20th at sections.

“Depth will be an issue as the majority of the boys roster is made up of junior high athletes,” coach Pete Gilman said. “The boys roster has embraced our summer mileage program like never before. We hope to have our squad ready to compete near the top of the HVL and Section meets.”

Mayo

Head Coach: Kristie Kinneberg (2nd season)

Top returners: Jr. Ryan Gwaltney, Sr. Jace Short, Jr. Lucas Olson.

Top newcomers: Jr. Willemijn Leiner, seventh-grader Chase Wells, Fr. Stefan Jones, Fr. Nicholas Onigkeit.

2022 outlook: Led by junior Ryan Gwaltney, the Spartans expect to compete for a top-three spot at both the Big Nine Conference and Section 1AAA championships. Gwaltney became a first-time state qualifier after finishing 12th at sections, which came after placing seventh at the Big Nine championships. Jace Short finished 26th at sections, while Lucas Olson placed 35th as the Spartans finished fifth in Section 1AAA. Overall, both the boys and girls programs are in a healthy spot with 117 runners signed up between the two teams.

Mayo's Ryan Gwaltney runs in the All-City cross country meet Oct. 12, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

“We will have a very competitive team at our conference meet and in the section meet,” coach Kristie Kinneberg said. “As a team we hope to place top-three at one or both meets. We also have a lot of depth on the Boys team, which will drive them to race well at each meet to earn a spot on Varsity or Top JV. … Regardless of what happens, I have been impressed by all our returning runners who have been asked to take on daily leadership roles to help the 40ish new runners get adjusted to being runners and a part of the Mayo Spartan cross country team.”

RAACHE

Head coach: Wayne Dickie

2022 outlook: The Jaguars had one of their best seasons in recent memory, finishing fourth at the Section 1A championships. Yet, the majority of that team is gone and this year’s squad will be all underclassmen. But coach Wayne Dickie is excited to see what this young, but talented group can do.

“We have a group of younger runners that will be taking over some of the spots our graduating seniors, who helped us finish fourth as a team at sections a year ago,” Dickie said. “While we might not have one runner who will be among the section leaders, I do think as a team it is realistic to think we can again finish in the top five at sections in 2022. We will see how some of the younger runners have developed over the last year.”

Overall, RAACHE has a program-best 65 athletes between the boys and the girls teams this season.

Schaeffer Academy

Schaeffer Academy's Joseph Block runs in the All-City cross country meet Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Teams from Mayo, John Marshall, Century, Lourdes and Schaeffer Academy ran in the boys and girls races during the All-City meet. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Head coach: Lindsay Collins (4th season)

Top returners: So. Joseph Block, Fr. Luke Friese

Top newcomers: Jr. Levi Ouren

2022 outlook: The Lions graduate four seniors and three of their top seven from sections a year ago. Yet, they do return Joseph Block, who finished 23rd at sections, and Luke Friese (65th at sections). The two look to continue to be building blocks for a program continuing to grow.

"I am excited that this year we have grown a little bit in numbers again– even after four of our eleven boys graduated last year,” coach Lindsay Collins said. “... A lot of the team was new last year too – we only have two girls and four boys that have been on the team for more than just one season prior. We saw a lot of growth last season, and I am mostly looking forward to seeing how much growth will happen this season on top of that — physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”