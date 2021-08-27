Rochester boys cross country preview: Expectations are high for Lourdes, RAACHE

CENTURY

Head coach: Paul Callahan

Top newcomers: Sr. Luke Attlesey, Jr. Richard Kariuki, So. Xander Calvert, Sr. Tyler White, So. Jon Keillor.

2021 outlook: Century’s top five runners on last year’s Section 1AA runner-up team, including section champion Seth Hill, were seniors. So the Panthers’ lineup will be full of varsity newcomers this season, but they’re not inexperienced. Team captains Attlesey and Kariuki were the top runners on the JV team, as was Calvert. White is out for cross country for the first time, but was on Century’s record-breaking 4x800 relay team last spring. “We have many new and returning athletes who have dedicated their summer to improving themselves,” Callahan said. “It will be a brand new varsity team with many athletes looking to fill those seven positions.

“It’s pretty exciting to see our eighth- and ninth-grade groups looking very focused and understanding our philosophies. I attest that to our senior leadership and remind them that each of the seniors from last year arrived on the team at a different grade level.”

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Michael Sonnabend

Top returners: Sr. Garrett Eick, Jr. Matt Duncan

Top newcomers: Fr. Max Nguyen, So. Iestyn Zapata

2021 outlook: The Rockets return 10 runners who all saw at least some time in the varsity lineup in 2020. That crew is led by captains Eick (35th in Big 9 meet, 18:06) and Duncan (46th in Big 9, 18:40). “Both prepared well over the summer and ready to go,” Sonnabend said. “The remaining varsity spots will be competitive.” Nguyen, who is moving up from middle school, and sophomore Zapata could both challenge for the open varsity spots. “Practices have gone well and everyone appears to have a good attitude about the season,” Sonnabend said. “We look forward to returning to both smaller and bigger invites and having a regular conference and section meet.”

LOURDES

Head coach: Pete Gilman

Top returners: Sr. Kevin Turlington, Sr. Nathan Renier, Sr. Jack Archbold, So. Dylan Rossow.

Top newcomers: Fr. Max Nelson, 8th Nicholas Onigkeit.

2021 outlook: Expectations inside and outside of Lourdes’ camp are high for the Eagles this fall after a third-place finish in the section last year, behind only Lake City and L-A/R-P. HVL champion and section runner-up Turlington returns to lead the way, as do his classmates Renier (7th in HVL, 11th in section) and Archbold (16th in HVL, 21st in section). Sophomore Rossow (14th HVL, 24th in section) is also back to strengthen the lineup. Nelson and Onigkeit are newcomers who will add solid depth. “We do have some runners coming off of solid summer mileage,” Gilman said. “We also have some significant contributors not ready for full training. Our success will depend on how healthy we are at the end of the season.”

MAYO

Head coach: Kristie Kinneberg

Top returners: So. Ryan Gwaltney, Jr. Jace Short, So. Keaton Wall, 8th Tej Bhagra, Sr. Benjamin Timmerman.

Top newcomers: Dumont (Bailey) Jones, Benjamin Weiland, Cody Qui.

2021 outlook: Gwaltney, Wall and Bhagra were all members of a senior-heavy Spartans team that placed sixth in Section 1AA in 2020. Gwaltney placed 23rd in a challenging section meet and he finished eighth in the 1,600 at last spring’s Section 1AA track and field meet. Mayo’s strength this fall should be its experience. “Everyone is excited to go to larger away meets again,” Kinneberg said. “Last year we mostly had meets in town at Essex park and only raced against two or three other teams at a time. The upperclassmen have done a great job coming up with socially distanced safe ways to bond as a team, which is especially important for newer runners.”

RAACHE

Head coach: Wayne Dickie

Top returners: Sr. Kevin Hagstrom, Sr. JJ Hicks, Sr. Nat Friess.

2021 outlook: The Jaguars feel like this is the strongest team they’ve had since 2017, when they finished as the Section 1A runners-up and advanced to the state meet. Hagstrom narrowly missed out on a state-qualifying finish at the section meet last season, and he expects to be a contender for a state berth this fall. The Jaguars placed seventh in the section last year as a team. “Team-wise we have some experience this year and a top-five section finish is certainly possible,” Dickie said. “We will see how some of the younger runners have developed over the last year. Our numbers are the largest our program has ever seen with 63 total boys and girls.”

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Head coach: Lindsay Johnson

Top returners: Sr. Aidan Kluth, Fr. Joseph Block

2021 outlook: Though the Lions lost Luke Bothun (sixth in Section 1A, state meet qualifier) to graduation, Kluth and Block were on the varsity team last fall that placed eighth in the section. Kluth was the Lions' second runner at the section meet, placing a solid 30th (18:51.9), while Block placed 40th, in 19:05.1. “One of the biggest differences is the overall attitude of the team. Last year you could feel the anxiety hanging in the air from COVID,” head coach Lindsay Johnson said. “This year, the students are showing up with smiles and ready for a good time instead of stressing out about the virus. We are all excited for a little more sense of normalcy this year with having the larger meets back on the schedule that were not held last year.”