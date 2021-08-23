Rochester boys soccer preview: Century has star power and depth

ROCHESTER CENTURY

Century’s Rivaldo Pena (10) battles for the ball during a Section 1AA quarterfinal soccer match against Lakeville South on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





Head coach: Hal Houghton (12th season)

Top returners: Sr. Max Comfere (midfielder; All-State forward, 14 goals); Sr. Rivaldo Pena (midfielder; All-Big Nine); Sr. Charlie Odell (goalie; All-Big Nine); Sr. Luke Dallman (defender; technician, ultra competitive); Sr. Noah Gjervik (defender; multi-year starter).

Top newcomers: Jr. Abdirisak Abdulale (midfielder/forward, quick, deceptive); Jr. Greg Watson (defender/midfielder); So. Aaron Zhao (midfield/forward).

2021 outlook: Century is loaded with star players and is also incredibly deep. The Panthers reached the Section 1AA championship game last year where they were nipped by Northfield. Century is a clear contender in the Big Nine and in Section 1AAA, with a solid chance to reach the state tournament. In midfielder Max Comfere, the Panthers have one of the most athletic players in the state. Charlie Odell will be in his third year as Century’s starting goalie, Rivaldo Pena is a wizard with the ball and Luke Dallman is a committed and technical defender. “This is a skilled group of athletic players who have spent a lot of time playing together for Century and summer teams,” Century coach Hal Houghton said.

ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL

John Marshall’s Carson Settel (15) dribbles the ball during a boys soccer game this season at JM. Settel is one of four Rockets captains who've been chosen for next season. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





Head coach: Abdul Noor (second season)

Top returners: Jr. Jon McBroom (midfield); Jr. Ian Carter (center back); Jr. Camdon Williams (goalie); Sr. Carson Settell (defense); Jr. Ralph Nah (forward); Jr. Nathan Kopecky (midfield).

Top newcomers: Eighth-grader Ethan Mueller (forward); So. Hussein Mohamed (midfield); Sr. Jaden Rotter (defense); So. Abubakar Mohamed (defense); So. Holter Robinson (midfield).

2021 outlook: The Rockets expect to be better than last year’s 2-9-1 team. JM coach Abdul Noor says much of that will come down to this team’s character. He likes his players’ energy and teamwork and believes that will help them win games. The Rockets are led by juniors Jon McBroom (midfield), Ian Carter (center back) and Camdon Willliams (goalie). Noor is also excited about eighth-grade forward Ethan Mueller. Mueller is a dynamic player who has the skills and attitude to already flourish. JM wants to improve its offense from a year ago when it averaged less than a goal per game.

ROCHESTER MAYO

Mayo goalkeeper Jack Hobday warms up before a game against Northfield on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





Head coach: Tim Jennings (first season)

Top returners: Sr. Kole Forsthoffer (midfielder); Sr. Jack Hobday (goalie); Jr. Bryan Islas Aguirre (midfielder); Sr. Timothy Persons (forward).

Top newcomers: Sr. Chileshe Chitulangoma (midfielder); Sr. Mohammed Mohamed (forward); Sr. Billy Shao (defender); Sr. Nate Wigle (goalie).

2021 outlook: Mayo, which finished 8-4-1 last year, has a huge group of seniors who are talented and committed. The Spartans also have a new head coach, Tim Jennings stepping in for Neil Cassidy, who is taking a season off. Jennings sees several goal-scoring threats here on a team that averaged 3.2 goals per game last year. Mayo will have to learn defense in a hurry as a pack of defenders from a year ago have graduated. Still, despite inexperience there, this is an older team with high hopes.

ROCHESTER LOURDES

Lourdes' Joey Lonzo (14) and Stewartville's Jake Petrich (22) battle for the ball during a boys soccer match Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Stewartville.Lonzo scored a pair of goals as Lourdes beat Stewartville 6-2. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist





Head coach: Sean Kane (first season).

Top returners: Sr. Trent Neff (center midfielder; all-HVL, 8 goals, 4 assists, fourth year as starter, college prospect); Sr. Jonah Morris (center defender; four year in varsity, vocal leader, great on corner kicks); Sr. Conor Kane (forward; all-HVL, 6 goals, 8 assists); Jr. Joey Lonzo (forward; 5 goals, third year as starter).

Top newcomers: Sr. Freddie Suhler (goalie); Sr. Jack Black (defender); Sr. Dalton Sobolik (defender); Jr. Glason Owens (center midfielder); Jr. Riley Bosma (defender); Fr. Jack Broadbent (center midfielder); Fr. Tyzion Morris (center midfielder).

Outlook: This is a different year for Lourdes, with Tom Kane no longer the Eagles’ head coach. Kane had directed Lourdes for 24 years, going 387-89-35 with three state titles. But a Kane remains in place as Lourdes’ head coach, Tom’s son Sean Kane taking over (the two were co-head coaches last year). Lourdes should be strong offensively as it returns all but one of its top five scorers from a year ago, including star Trent Neff. Defensively, Lourdes has three new starters in its back four. Lourdes also has to make up for the graduation of five-year starting goalie Jaxon Hopkins. Senior Freddie Suhler takes his place.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Schaeffer Academy's Jake Maynard (7) and Josef Grenz (1) keep the ball from going in the net as Stewartville's Connor Kropp (2) and Mason Ramaker (18) try and score during a boys soccer match Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Schaeffer Academy in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Todd Nagel (18th year).

Top returners: Colton Barnacle, Micah Lahr, Joey Lash, Jake Maynard, Peter Wolfe, Aidan Kluth, Minsou Choung.

2021 outlook: Schaeffer finished 2-7-1 last year, scoring 1.6 goals per game and giving up 3.4. The Lions beat Trit-City United once and Kasson-Mantorville once. Schaeffer coach Todd Nagel says his team will be bolstered by having an older lineup than usual. “We are looking forward to the experience and size of our older players,” Nagel said. “We also have several returning sophomores with solid game experience. We are looking forward to the new three-class section tournament.”

— Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin