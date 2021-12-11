Rochester boys swimming and diving previews

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Linda Freeman (12th season). Assistant coaches: Chris Horton (volunteer), Brett Maronde (diving).

Last season: The Panthers went 8-1 in dual meets, placed second at the Big Nine Conference meet, fourth in the Section 1AA meet and finished 15th at the Class AA state meet.

Top returners: Jameson Bargfrede (All-Conference, state participant), Jack Homme (All-Conference, state participant), Albert Hu (All-Conference), Nate Kram (All-Conference, state participant), Andrew Linden (All-Conference honorable mention), Aidan Nord (All-Conference, state participant), Jensen Richard (All-Conference, state participant), Drew Shin (All-Conference HM), Riley Morris, William Truskowski, Ethan Werts, Nathan Zhang

Top newcomers: Grady Bargfrede, Kael Berry, Jon Chen, Owen Kelly, Felix Lu, Chase Lucier, Everett Nord, Zayn Polis, Alec Rhoades, Thomas Soderberg, Davin Tukua, Joe Vesterb, Silas Wagstaff.

Season outlook: The Panthers have six returning All-Big Nine swimmers and five of those were state qualifiers. They also have more depth this season with a boost in numbers. Coach Linda Freeman said Century's strengths continue to be "a solid core of dedicated veterans willing to do the hard work to continue their legacy of success and bring along their new teammates."

Coach Linda Freeman says: "I am thrilled for the young men swimming and diving this season and know they take seriously the opportunity at a fresh season after the 2020 challenges through the pandemic. The core beliefs of the Century boys swim/dive team have not changed: we will be prepared, we will work hard, we will have fun and we understand that every point counts, every swim/dive matters. This team has always been the little train that could; this season we are a little bigger train that can."

ROSTER

(* — Captains)

Returning

Seniors: Jameson Bargfrede*, Aidan Nord*, Ethan Werts*. Juniors: Jack Homme, Jensen Richard, Nathan Zhang. Sophomores: Brett Boie, Albert Hu, Nate Kram, Riley Morris, Drew Shin. Freshman: Dean Wang. Eighth-graders: Jayson Lee, Andrew Linden, William Truskowski, Otto Ward, Ethan Horton.

Newcomers

Junior: Jon Chen. Sophomores: Felix Lu, Joe Vesterby. Freshmen: Owen Kelly, Chase Lucier, Alec Rhoades, Davin Tukua. Eighth-graders: Grady Bargfrede, Kael Berry, Everett Nord, Zayn Polis. Seventh-graders: Thomas Soderberg, Silas Wagstaff

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Paul Bachman (37th season). Assistant coaches: Kendrick Bachman, Greg Andrews (diving, Brett Maronde (diving).

Last season: The Rockets were 1-7 in dual meets, placed 10th at the 12-team Big Nine Conference meet and ninth in the Section 1AA meet.

Top returners: Elliot Anderson, Jacob Anes Dy Quiangco, Matt Duncan, Kevin Bossou, Noah Lemke, Maxwell Nguyen, Eli Norris, James Price

Top newcomers: Jayden Edmonson, Tucker Holmes, Andrew, Ogren, John Njeru, Paul Njeru.

Season outlook: The Rockets have strong group of returning swimmers and divers, as well as a couple of really good newcomers. The Rockets will have more depth this season than a year ago, but that is still an overall concern. The team doesn't have any returning state qualifiers, but that could change in 2021-22. "We are returning a few of our swimmers that sat out last year due to COVID, who I am very glad to see back again this year," coach Paul Bachman said.

Coach Paul Bachman says: "We should have many close meets this year. We are slightly up in numbers, and a few of the new swimmers have serious state potential."

ROSTER

(* — Captains)

Returning

Seniors: Elliot Anderson*, Kevin Bossou*, Jacob Anes Dy Quiangco*, Daniel Evans, James Garcia. Juniors: Matthew Duncan,Ryan Jirik, Noah Lemke, Eli Norris. Sophomores: Luke Leidl, James Price, Andrew Sivertson. Freshman: Maxwell Nguyen.

Newcomers

Senior: Elmin Murgic. Juniors: Andrew Ogren, Andrew Sonnabend, Alex Younk, Ayden Graves. phomores: Jayden Edmonson, Tucker Holmes, John Njeru, Paul Njeru. Eighth-grader: Brennan Harrod. Seventh-graders: Konrad Deetz, Mathias Gabrielson, Ivan Mamaril.

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Ted Dow (15th season). Assistant coaches: Scott Diercks, Tim Firstbrook, Greg Andrews (diving).

Last season: The Spartans were 6-2-1 in dual meets, placed third at the Big Nine Conference meet, seventh in the Section 1AA meet and 22nd at the Class AA state meet.

Top returners: Bryan Chen (All-Conference), Logan Atkinson (All-Conference, state relay qualifier), Aiden Johnson (All-Conference, state relay qualifier).

Top newcomers: Ben Weingarten, Eoin Porrata, Nicklaus Gustafson, Alonso Montori (returns after one-year absence).

Season outlook: The Spartans will try to repeat last year's results at the Big Nine and improve their placement at the Section 1AA meet. They return three All-Big Nine swimmers and should be strong in a number of events, including the 200 and 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke, and the 200 medley relay. They will look to improve in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Coach Ted Dow says: "Going from 23 (swimmers) last year to 32, including two divers, this year is great for the Spartans. While we lost two of our higher scorers to graduation, we gained four really strong swimmers with three of them just being freshmen. In addition, the larger squad provides us with great depth that we didn't have last year. I am looking forward to a great season. Getting the swim against our opponents in the same pool this is going to rev up the meets also."

ROSTER

Returning

(* — Captains)

Seniors: Bryan Chen*, Spencer Firstbrook*, Chao Wei Hung, Akhil Kollengode*, Graham Sine, Brady Swancutt. Juniors: Braden Armstrong, Caleb Fogelson, Aiden Johnson, Anthony Pressnall. Sophomores: Simon Argue, Logan Atkinson, Wa-Se-a-Ka Davenport, Noah Larson, Samuel Pike. Freshmen: Quinn Collins, Nikhil Kaufman, Porrata, Langston Rider.

Newcomers

Junior: Alonso Montori. Sophomores: Matthew Benscoter, Abhinav Koppulu, Noah Larson. Freshmen: Schafer Cheney, Ben Weingarten, Eoin Porrata, Nicklaus Gustafson, Alex Robinson. Eighth-grader: William Boorjian, Teagan Solis. Seventh-graders: William Leasure, Brijen Tollefson.

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com