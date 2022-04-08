Rochester boys tennis preview: Mayo deeper than ever

Century's Kian Rehfeldt returns the ball to Lourdes' Freddie Suhler and Ethan Hubbard in a doubles boys tennis match Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Rochester Tennis Center Outdoor Site. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

CENTURY

Head coach: Ben Maes. Assistant: Joe Hunter.

Last year: Century was 17-7 overall. It lost to Mayo 6-1 in the Section 1AA final.

Key players: Mihajlo Skulic, Sr., No. 1 singles; Henry Kruse, Sr., No. 2 singles; Prab Kaginele, Jr., No. 3 singles; Kian Rehfeldt, So., No. 4 singles; Vinay Beeram, Sr., No. 1 doubles; Cameron Nelson, Jr., No. 1 doubles.

Season outlook: The Panthers have a couple of large holes to fill from a year ago, with stars Josh Christensen and Alec Sargent having graduated. Both reached the state tournament last year, Christensen in singles, Sargent in doubles. Sargent’s doubles partner from that event is back, however, senior Henry Kruse. He’ll line up at No. 2 singles this season. At No. 1 singles is Mihajlo Skulic. This is a close bunch of players, according to Century coach Ben Maes. He says they work and compete hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maes says: “My team is a great group of friends. They support and challenge each other. They make each other better. It’s a young team with great potential. I’m looking forward to watching them grow.”

Returning lettermen

Seniors: Vinay Beeram, Henry Kruse; Huang Yang. Juniors: Prab Kaginele, Cameron Nelson, David Sohn. Sophomores: Kian Rehfeldt, Cory Li, Caleb Baker, Soren Krych.

Other varsity candidates

Senior: Mihajlo Skulic. Freshmen: Dean Wang, Owen McMaster, Timothy Schroeder.

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Josh Heiden. Assistant coach: John Scheuermann.

Last year: John Marshall was 6-5 in the Big Nine, 6-7 overall.

Key players: Marko Jokic, Sr., No. 1 singles/No. 1 doubles; Milan Lecic, So., No. 1-2 singles/No. 1 doubles; Nathan Moos, Jr., No. 2-4 singles/No. 1 doubles; Philip Dahlen, So., No. 3-4 singles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season outlook: The best news for JM is its numbers. The Rockets have twice as many players out for tennis as last season. One of the keys for JM having a strong season will be developing doubles skills and strategy. Rockets coach Josh Heiden said another goal is to have his player compete each day without getting caught up in wins and losses.

Heiden says: “We have a great group of hardworking and enthusiastic players. It will be fun to see everyone develop and improve over the course of the season.”

Returning lettermen

Seniors: Mark Jokic. Juniors: Nathan Moos, Alex Younk, Riley Hillesheim. Sophomores: Milan Lecic, Philip Dahlen. Freshmen: Ben Hull, Nate Nigbur. Eighth-graders: Zach Moos.

Other varsity candidates

Junior: Krish Khurana. Sophomore: Alex Shabestari. Eighth-grader: Arjun Khurana.

MAYO

Head coach: Jeff Demaray. Assistant coach: Nick Ackerman.

Last year: 17-3 overall, 11-0 Big Nine. Finished fourth in the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key players back: Tej Bhagra, 8th Grade, No. 1 singles; Spencer Busch, Sr., No. 2 singles.

Season outlook: Mayo graduated just one player last year, though it was its top player, Ojas Bhagra. That was from a team that didn’t lose a Big Nine dual and landed fourth in the state tournament. Mayo did lose Ashu Machida, who moved, but gained a player who moved in from Alabama, Zach Thomas. This Spartans team is loaded with depth. Mayo coach Jeff Demaray calls it the deepest team he’s had in 10 years.

Demaray says: “The challenge for the coaches is to see who steps up and earns the last doubles position. The goals will be the same as previous years: having fun, learning lifetime lessons and winning the Big Nine and section championships.”

Returning lettermen

Seniors: Josh Aney, Spencer Busch. Juniors: Ben Erickson, Ajay Misra, Caleb Neisen, Philip Wisniewski. Sophomores: Ian Kiesiel, Daniel Meunier. Freshmen: David Teng, Noah Wisniewski. Eighth-graders: Tej Bhagra, Caleb Kennel.

Other varsity candidates

Juniors: Ethan Hill, Zach Thomas. Sophomores: Samuel Pickering, Blake Thackeray. Freshmen: Gabe Dozois, Max Rivera. Seventh-graders: Ian Li, Al Mckie.

Rochester Lourdes’ Marjan Veldic returns a volley during a No. 1 singles Section 1A boys tennis team championship match against Schaeffer Academy on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Rochester Tennis Connection. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

LOURDES

Head coach: Steve Tacl. Assistant coach: Alexa Palen.

Last year: Lourdes was 16-4 overall and finished third in the state tournament. It lost to Breck in the state semifinals.

Key players: Marjan Veldic, Jr., No. 1 singles; Ethan Leeser, Sr., No. 2 singles; Freddie Suhler, Sr., No. 3 singles; Easton Blissenbach, No. 4 singles/No. 1 doubles; Will Pollock, Sr.; Jonathan Boughey, Sr.

Season outlook: Lourdes has big aspirations. The Eagles believe they have the goods to win a state championship. There is all kinds of senior leadership on the team, with six of them guiding the way. Lourdes also has a star at No. 1 singles, junior Marjan Veldic. Veldic finished fourth in the state individual tournament last year. Lourdes returns eight of its top 10 players from last season.

Tacl says: “I think from a performance standpoint, there are high expectations from this group of seniors. There's no sugar coating that this team wants to win a state championship. We can't think about any of that at this point. This team will work hard. It's my job to help them realize the quality of the work they put in, which will ultimately help us get to that mountaintop.”

Returning lettermen

Seniors: Ethan Leeser, Freddie Suhler, Easton Blissenbach, Will Pollock, Ethan Thompson, Jonathan Boughey. Junior: Marjan Veldic. Sophomores: Ethan Hubbard, Charlie Young, Jack Fitzgerald. Eighth-graders: Evan Ritter, Nicolas Onigkeit.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Head coach: Kady Munson. Assistant coach: Simon Brandt.

Last year: 17-5 overall and second in Section 1A, losing 5-2 to Lourdes in the section final.

Key players: Faith Monson, Sr., No. 1 doubles/No. 1-2 singles; Asher Monson, So., No. 1 doubles/No. 1-2 singles; Aidan Kluth, Sr., No. 1 doubles/No. 3 singles; Noah Monson, Fr., No. 1 or 2 doubles; Kate Friese, Jr., No. 1 or 2 doubles; Joseph Lash, Sr., No. 3 or 4 singles.

Season outlook: The Lions figure to have a second straight excellent season. They have some experience as well as a handful of players who worked on their games year-round. One key will be finding the right doubles combinations. Another is to get the new varsity players acclimated to playing at that level.

Munson says: “I am excited that my players are coachable, have a strong work ethic and enjoy competing. They will need to hit the ground running due to a jam-packed match schedule. We look forward to learning from each match situation and improving throughout the season. We will be young and inexperienced at the varsity level, but fortunately many of the up-and-coming players are comfortable on the court.”

Returning lettermen

Seniors: Faith Monson, Aidan Kluth, Joseph Lash. Juniors: Kate Friese. Sophomore: Asher Monson. Freshman: Noah Monson. Eighth-grader: Hudson Zimmerman.

Other varsity candidates

Seniors: Sarah Stack. Sophomores: Neil Vokoun, Jayson Lemler, Thea Bothun. Eighth-grader: Braden Bothun. Seventh-graders: Noah Ryder, Grace Monson, Bethany Monson, Alex Yovchev.