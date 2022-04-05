Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Rochester city baseball results for Monday, April 4, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 04, 2022 09:29 PM
Share

Lourdes 8, Kasson-Mantorville 1

KASSON — Joe Sperry allowed one hit and one unearned run over four innings as Lourdes opened its season with an 8-1 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.

It was also the season opener for the KoMets (0-1, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley League).

Carter Wenszell allowed two hits over three scoreless innings for Lourdes while Seth Haight was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Sam Schneider hit a double and drove in two runs for the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 HVL).

Noah Swarts was 1-for-3 with an RBI for K-M.

Lourdes 8, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Lourdes#003#005#0#—#8#9#1
Kasson-Mantorville#000#100#0#—#1#3#3
Lourdes: Sam Schneider 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Sam Stanley 3-for-4 ,1 R; Gannon Fix 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Joe Sperry 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Seth Haight 2-for-5, 3 RBI, 1 SB. Pitchers: Carter Wenszell 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Joe Sperry (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K.
Kasson-Mantorville: Noah Swarts 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Brooks Buchanan 1-for-3, 1 R; Nickolas Van Camp 1-for-1. Pitchers: Noah Swarts (LP) 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Jake Hallstrom 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Monday, April 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
April 04, 2022 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Area baseball results for Monday, April 4, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 04, 2022 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, April 4, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 04, 2022 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, April 4, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
April 04, 2022 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports