Rochester city baseball results for Monday, April 4, 2022

Lourdes 8, Kasson-Mantorville 1

KASSON — Joe Sperry allowed one hit and one unearned run over four innings as Lourdes opened its season with an 8-1 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.

It was also the season opener for the KoMets (0-1, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley League).

Carter Wenszell allowed two hits over three scoreless innings for Lourdes while Seth Haight was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Sam Schneider hit a double and drove in two runs for the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 HVL).

Noah Swarts was 1-for-3 with an RBI for K-M.