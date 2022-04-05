Rochester city baseball results for Monday, April 4, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
Lourdes 8, Kasson-Mantorville 1
KASSON — Joe Sperry allowed one hit and one unearned run over four innings as Lourdes opened its season with an 8-1 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.
It was also the season opener for the KoMets (0-1, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley League).
Carter Wenszell allowed two hits over three scoreless innings for Lourdes while Seth Haight was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Sam Schneider hit a double and drove in two runs for the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 HVL).
Noah Swarts was 1-for-3 with an RBI for K-M.
Lourdes 8, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Lourdes#003#005#0#—#8#9#1
Kasson-Mantorville#000#100#0#—#1#3#3
Lourdes: Sam Schneider 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Sam Stanley 3-for-4 ,1 R; Gannon Fix 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Joe Sperry 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Seth Haight 2-for-5, 3 RBI, 1 SB. Pitchers: Carter Wenszell 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Joe Sperry (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K.
Kasson-Mantorville: Noah Swarts 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Brooks Buchanan 1-for-3, 1 R; Nickolas Van Camp 1-for-1. Pitchers: Noah Swarts (LP) 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Jake Hallstrom 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.