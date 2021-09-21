Rochester coaches take cautious approach to Legion softball

American Legion baseball has been a summer staple for youth players in Minnesota for decades.

Now American Legion will offer fastpitch softball as well.

Minnesota American Legion Commander Tom Fernlund announced late last week that the Minnesota American Legion would offer fastpitch softball for girls beginning in 2022.

But girls who play fastpitch softball in the summer have a number of league options and it will be interesting to see if the Legion program catches on. Some of the high school coaches in Rochester seemed to have mixed views.

“I think it’s going to be tough to get traction,” Lourdes coach Becky Macken said. “They’ll have plenty of competition.”

John Marshall coach Thang Nguyen said another option could be exciting to check into.

“JM would definitely look into it and see what the Legion could offer,” he said.

“There’s so many options right now with ASA/USA Olympic style or USSSA,” Mayo softball coach Steve Lewison said. “It might grab ahold of it. It’s hard to say what their format is going to be and how they'll play it.”

Lewison said his players who are on summer teams play in both ASA/USA and USSSA. He likes the USSSA style of play, which allows teams to use up to 11 hitters in their lineup and make free substitutions.

“I personally like that one because it gives more kids the opportunity to play and hit,” he said. “And you don’t have to worry about your substitutions, you can switch people around every inning if you want.”

Nguyen doesn’t know anything about the Legion program right now.

“I’m interested if I get more information about it,” he said.

Girls have been playing fastpitch softball in the summer for decades, but the Minnesota American Legion decided to offer softball during its meeting on Aug. 7.

“I played in the summer and I graduated in 1980,” Macken said. “That’s how long that’s been going on. There’s a lot of associations that pop up, and then they pop out.

“I think that things are pretty well established for competition and club softball,” she said. “And if they want to have events, there’s a lot of competition out there.”

Macken is also the president of Rochester Youth Fastpitch Association. RYFA is a member of USA Softball.

“The biggest reason why we are that is because that’s what the umpires support,” Macken said. “They have a great training program. So I don’t see us changing anytime soon.”

Minnesota is following in the footsteps of the North Carolina American Legion, which fielded a softball program starting in 2018. It had 11 teams its first year and now more than 50 teams are signed up. Several other states sought to launch American Legion softball programs in 2020, but efforts were stalled by the pandemic.

Registration for Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball will open after Jan. 1.

Lewison might take a wait-and-see approach to American Legion softball.

“I think it almost has to explode in the Twin Cities area first before it gets to outstate,” he said.

“As a coach I would be very interested in looking into it and see what they’re offering and go from there,” he added

There are currently 115 teams in the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association that are playing fall softball in the city, with players ranging in ages from 8-18.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .