Wednesday, June 14

Sports Prep

Rochester FC women's player Jayda Brown makes sure winless team keeps pushing

Speedy and tenacious Jayda Brown is a standout for Rochester FC, a women's soccer franchise in its first season.

061423-Womens Rochester FC v RKCSC
Rochester FC’s Jayda Brown runs after the ball during the USL W League soccer match against RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 10:56 PM

ROCHESTER — Seven games into this inaugural Rochester FC women’s season, Belize native Jayda Brown had tears in her eyes.

Her Rochester FC team had just lost again. The 3-2 setback to RKC Third Coast on Wednesday night at Rochester Regional Stadium has her team now at 0 wins, 0 ties and 7 losses.

Brown is a serious soccer player. The forward is also an extremely good one. But maybe more than anything, she is an extremely competitive one.

The 23-year-old, who showed off her speed and tenacity all night, is a member of the Belize national soccer team. Soccer pitches are her happy places. But when matches end in losses, as all of them have so far as a member of Rochester FC, Brown doesn’t take it easily.

“I was crying after this one because I really wanted to win,” Brown said. “I gave 100 percent. But when the game was over, I wondered if I could have given more.”

061423-Womens Rochester FC v RKCSC
Rochester FC’s Rebecca Cook handles a pass during the USL W soccer match against RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

All season, it has been tough for Brown to show exactly what she’s got. A groin injury has held her back since the opener.

But for those getting a first look at her, they’d have likely never guessed that she was hurting, as Brown moved faster and seemingly with more determination than everyone else.

“The groin injury has been a huge problem,” said the 23-year-old Brown, who played last school year at Campbellsville University (Ky.), an NAIA school. “People think I’m giving 100 percent now, but I could give so much more (if healthy). I use my fight and will to keep going. It is all mental. I’ve worked on that part of the game for years. When you feel tired, you can still give 40 percent more.”

That is a message she continues to preach to her Rochester FC teammates. She says they’re listening and spirits have stayed strong.

They’ve been intentional about making sure the latter has happened. Brown has been the leader there.

“These girls, they’re still focused,” Brown said. “We have a new team and so occasionally we have team bonding away from practice. We went swimming recently together (at Foster Arend Park), we have houses where we invite the girls over and all eat S’mores. But I am always trying to communicate with the girls. They listen. That’s the great thing about this team, we have that bond and we keep it clicking.”

061423-Womens Rochester FC v RKCSC
A group of Rochester FC players come together and celebrate after Ana Recarte-Pacheco scores a goal during the USL W soccer match against RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Rochester FC trailed 2-1 at halftime. It managed to score again after intermission, but so did RKC Third Coast (Racine, Wis.) in the USL W League game.

The win moved RKC to 2-0-6.

Despite her team going winless thus far, Brown isn’t close to giving up. She liked how the team played Wednesday, and also liked the way it showed up against division leader Aurora on June 4, Rochester FC losing just 1-0.

Brown believes a turnaround is around the corner.

“We played exceptionally tonight, but the (goal) finishing was just not there,” Brown said.

With Brown on the team, Rochester FC coach Muharem Dedic believes his team has a chance against most anyone.

Brown offers what the coach wants in any player — talent and will.

“If you are a member of your national team, no matter what country you are from, you are special,” he said. “That means you’re among the best in your country. She is one of those. Jayda never gives up and always hustles. She is the kind of player that coaches appreciate.”

Rochester FC is in action again on Sunday, playing at Chicago City at 3 p.m.

