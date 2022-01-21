Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Lourdes 47, Byron 36

BYRON — Lourdes played a strong defensive game to post a 47-36 road win over Byron in Hiawatha Valley League play on Thursday.

Ella Hopkins paced Lourdes with 15 points and CJ Adamson added 13.

The Eagles limited Byron to just 14 points in the first half and led by 19 at the break.

Paige Halder led Byron with 11 points.

Lourdes imiproves to 10-6 overall and 8-3 in the HVL. Byron drops to 8-6, 5-4 in league play.

LOURDES (47)

CJ Adamson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 6 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 8 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 15 P, 2 3-PT; Caroline Daly 2 P; Allie Restovich 3 P, 1 3-PT.

BYRON (36)

Paige Halder 11 P; Makana Schroeder 4 P; Rylie Schnell 7 P, 2 3-PT; Emma Stork 8 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 6 P.

Halftime: LOUR 33, BYR 14.

Free throws: LOUR 12-17, BYR 11-21.

Three-point goals: LOUR 7, BYR 3.

Fillmore Central 89, Schaeffer Academy 33

HARMONY — Fillmore Central had four players in double figures to roll past Schaeffer Academy 89-33 in non-conference play on Thursday.

Madison Simon led a balanced Fillmore Central attack with 16 points, Jersey Ristau scored 15, Lauren Mensink collected 14 while Kammry Broadwater tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.

Kate Friese led Schaeffer with 13 points.

Fillmore held a 50-20 lead at the half.

Fillmore Central 89, Schaeffer Academy 33

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (33)

Kate Friese 13 P; Linnea Ekbom 5 P; Winona Morgan 9 P; Bella Hill 2 P; Blythe Morgan 4 P.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (89)

Courtney Hershberger 7 P; Madison Simon 16 P; Kammry Broadwater 13 P, 8 R; Sydney Bronner 1 R; Jersey Ristau 15 P; Lauren Mensink 14 P; Eva Hemenway 3 P; Kathryn Pickett 1 P; Alyssa Britton 6 P; Klaudia Biel 2 P; Regan Hanson 8 P; Aubrey Larson 4 P.

Halftime: FC 50, SA 20.

Free throws: SA 9-14, FC 9-15.