Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

John Marshall 54, Mankato West 41

John Marshall notched an impressive 54-41 win over Mankato West on Friday night, riding strong team defense all night.

West entered ranked No. 9 in Class AAA.

“It was a great team effort and win,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “The girls did a great job on defense all night and did a nice job of moving the ball around and getting some open shots. “

JM led 28-16 at halftime.

The Rockets were led by Lilly Meister with 19 points and Katie Hurt with 14. Sarah Mullenbach chipped in eight, Ava Haglund seven and Stacie Mullenbach six.

The Rockets are 12-4 in the Big Nine and 13-7 overall. West is 12-6, 15-6.

JM plays at Century on Saturday night.

MANKATO WEST (41)

Lani Schoper 9 P, 1 3-PT; Livi Downs 2 P; Landry Dubeau 4 P; Annika Younge 7 P, 1 3-PT; Arianna Smith 6 P, 2 3-PT; Teresa Kiewiet 13 P, 1 3-PT.

JOHN MARSHALL (54)

Katie Hurt 14 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Haglund 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 19 P, 1 3-PT; Sarah Mullenbach 8 P, 2 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 6 P.

Halftime: JM 28, WEST 16.

Free throws: WEST 4-5, JM 4-5.

Three-point goals: WEST 5, JM 6.

Lourdes 61, Cannon Falls 38

CANNON FALLS — CJ Adamson hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points in Lourdes' easy 61-38 win over Cannon Falls in Hiawatha Valley League action.

Emily Bowron made four 3’s and scored 14 points and Vivica Bretton had 10 points.

Lourdes moved to 10-4 in the HVL, 14-7 overall. Cannon Falls is 3-12, 7-16.

Jaci Winchell led the Bombers with 16 points.

LOURDES (61)

CJ Adamson 25 P, 5 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 2 P; Emily Bowron 14 P, 4 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 10 P; Ella Hopkins 7 P; Allie Restovich 3 P, 1 3-PT.

CANNON FALLS (38)

Breanna Robinson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Erin Kremers 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Johnson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Madi Burr 6 P; Jaci Winchell 16 P, 3 3-PT; Taylor Johnson 7 P.

Halftime: LOUR 35, CF 22.

Free throws: LOUR 5-6, CF 2-4.

Three-point goals: LOUR 10, CF 6.

