Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 18, 2022 09:53 PM
LeRoy-Ostrander 52, Schaeffer Academy 34

Sam Vokart had 26 points and Gracie O'Byrne 15 as LeRoy-Ostrander beat Schaeffer Academy 52-34 in Southeast Conference action.

It was the final regular-season game for both teams.

Vokart made four 3-pointers. Schaeffer got 17 points from Linnea Ekbom, 15 from Gabriella Buehler and 11 from Kate Friese. Friese also grabbed 11 rebounds and Buehler hit four 3-pointers.

LeRoy-Ostrander 52, Schaeffer Academy 34

LEROY-OSTRANDER (52)
Gracie O’Byrne 15 P; Sam Vokart 26 P, 4 3-PT.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (34)
Kate Friese 11 P, 11 R, 1 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 17 R; Winona Morgan 2 P; Gabriella Buehler 15 P, 4 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 6 P.
Halftime: LO 25, SA 14.
Free throws: LO 10-13, SA 9-15.
Three-point goals: LO 4, SA 5.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLROCHESTERPB PREP SCORES
