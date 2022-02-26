Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Mayo 81, Northfield 51

Izabell Ruskell used her excellent shooting touch to scored 22 points and hit four 3-pointers in Mayo’s 81-51 rout of Northfield in Big Nine Conference action.

Eleven different Spartans scored in the team’s final regular-season game. Ruskell, Kianna Young (11 points), Hannah Hanson (11 points), Taylor Hill (10 points) and Ava Miller (10 points) all hit double figures.

Mayo finished the regular season 14-8 in the conference and 18-8 overall. Northfield ended 3-19, 3-23.

The game was loaded with free throws. Northfield was 18-for-30 from the line and Mayo 17-for-27.

NORTHFIELD (51)

Lucy Menssen 7 P; Samantha Ims 6 P, 1 3-PT; Anni Quaas 6 P; Kat Organ 3 P; Ryann Eddy 7 P; Izzy Balvin 4 P; Cora McBroom 6 P; Grace Mostad 11 P, 2 3-PT; Abbie Thompson 1 P.

MAYO (81)

Adit Koth 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kianna Young 11 P; Izabell Ruskell 22 P, 4 3-PT; Taylor Hill 10 P; Hannah Hanson 11 P; Lauren Brede 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Miller 10 P; Olivia McNallan 2 P; Gabrielle Buhrow 2 P; Kaia Kirkeby 3 P; Addison Hill 1 P.

Halftime: MAYO 46, NFLD 23.

Three-point goals: NFLD 3, MAYO 7.