Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022: Carlson hits 1,000 mark as Goodhue tops Lourdes

Goodhue 58, Lourdes 52

GOODHUE — Joslyn Carlson scored her 1,000th point in the first half to help lead Goodhue past Lourdes 58-52 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 39-23 lead at the half and then held off a Lourdes comeback to improve to 12-1 overall and a league-best 6-0 in the HVL.

Elisabeth Gadient had 18 and five rebounds to pace Goodhue while Anika Schafer had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Carlson finished with 10 points.

Vivica Bretton had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Lourdes. Ella Hopkins also had 13 while while Emily Bowron made four 3-pointers and had 12 points.

The Eagles drop to 9-6, 7-3 in the HVL.

LOURDES (52)

CJ Adamson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 12 P, 4 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 13 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 13 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 3 P, 1 3-PT.

GOODHUE (58)

Emily Doehoefer 2 P; Jenna Ryan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Brooke Ryan 2 P; Kendyl Lodermeier 5 P; Brooke Buck 3 P; Elisabeth Gadient 18 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Anika Schafer 13 P, 12 R, 2 3-PT; Joslyn Carlson 10 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: GOOD 39, LOUR 23.

Free throws: LOUR 4-7, GOOD 12-17.

Three-point goals: LOUR 8, GOOD 6.