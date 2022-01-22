Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Mayo 60, Winona 19

Struggling Winona was no match for Mayo as the Spartans roared to a 60-19 Big Nine Conference win.

Hannah Hanson paced the Spartans (6-4 Big Nine, 10-4 overall) with 22 points. Nine different Mayo players scored.

Winona is just 1-11 overall. The Winhawks struggled mightily from the free throw line, hitting just 6 of 21 attempts.

Mayo 60, Winona 19

WINONA (19)

Faith Quinn 5 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Filzen 2 P; Elleigh Sonnenberg 1 P; Alivia Bell 8 P; Marin Keller 2 P; Paige Boettger 1 P.

MAYO (60)

Adit Koth 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kianna Young 2 P; Taylor Hill 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 22 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brede 3 P, 1 3-PT; Vicki Marial 7 P; Ava Miller 8 P; Gabrielle Buhrow 2 P; Kaia Kirkeby 6 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 31, WIN 10.

Free throws: WIN 6-21, MAYO 11-16.

Three-point goals: WIN 1, MAYO 5.