Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Lanesboro 73, Schaeffer Academy 16

LANESBORO — Lanesboro built a 32-point halftime lead, then beat struggling Schaeffer Academy 73-16 in Southeast Conference action.

Malia Tessum paced the Burros with 22 points and hit six 3-pointers. Kaci Ruen stayed hot with 20 points.

Only three Schaeffer players scored, led by Katie Friese with eight points.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (16)

Kate Friese 8 P; Bella Hill 1 P; Maddie Buheler 7 P, 2 3-PT.

LANESBORO (73)

Skyler Check 7 P, 1 3-PT; Malia Tessum 22 P, 6 3-PT; Brielle Ruen 3 P; Jessie Schreiber 11 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brogle 2 P; Ella Cambern 6 P; Julia Keasling 2 P; Kaci Ruen 20 P.

Halftime: LANE 42, SA 10.

Free throws: SA 2-8, LANE 3-7.

Three-point goals: SA 2, LANE 8.

