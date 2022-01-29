SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 28, 2022 08:31 PM
Share

Lanesboro 73, Schaeffer Academy 16

LANESBORO — Lanesboro built a 32-point halftime lead, then beat struggling Schaeffer Academy 73-16 in Southeast Conference action.

Malia Tessum paced the Burros with 22 points and hit six 3-pointers. Kaci Ruen stayed hot with 20 points.

Only three Schaeffer players scored, led by Katie Friese with eight points.

Lanesboro 73, Schaeffer Academy 16
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (16)
Kate Friese 8 P; Bella Hill 1 P; Maddie Buheler 7 P, 2 3-PT.
LANESBORO (73)
Skyler Check 7 P, 1 3-PT; Malia Tessum 22 P, 6 3-PT; Brielle Ruen 3 P; Jessie Schreiber 11 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brogle 2 P; Ella Cambern 6 P; Julia Keasling 2 P; Kaci Ruen 20 P.
Halftime: LANE 42, SA 10.
Free throws: SA 2-8, LANE 3-7.
Three-point goals: SA 2, LANE 8.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLLIVEROCHESTER
What to read next
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 28, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 28, 2022 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 28, 2022 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
January 28, 2022 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports