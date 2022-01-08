Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Mayo 77, Owatonna 67

Mayo had a bit of a tussle witih Owatonna but still managed to come away a winner, 77-67, as Hannah Hanson poured in 31 points for the Spartans.

Mayo (4-3 Big Nine Conference, 7-3 overall) led 34-31 at halftime.

Hanson was joined in double figures by forward Adit Koth with 19 points. She hit four 3-pointers. Freshman guard Kaia Kirkeby chipped in eight points. Mayo shot 36 free throws, making 25.

Owatonna (2-5, 3-8) got 18 points from standout forward Lexi Mendenhall. She hit four 3's.

OWATONNA (67)

Taylor Schlauderaff 2 P; Ari Shornock 5 P; Lexi Mendenhall 18 P, 4 3-PT; Avery Ahrens 3 P; Holly Buytaert 6 P; Audrey Simon 11 P, 1 3-PT; Hillary Haarstad 17 P; Lauren Sommers 2 P; K. Schamel 3 P, 1 3-PT.

MAYO (77)

Adit Koth 19 P, 4 3-PT; Kianna Young 1 P; Izabell Ruskell 7 P; Taylor Hill 7 P; Hannah Hanson 31 P, 2 3-PT; Lauren Brede 1 P; Kaia Kirkeby 8 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Hill 3 P.

Halftime: MAYO 34, OWAT 31.

Free throws: OWAT 5-11, MAYO 25-36.

Three-point goals: OWAT 6, MAYO 7.

Lourdes 63, Cannon Falls 41

Lourdes jumped out to a 21-point halftime lead and buried Cannon Falls 63-41 in Hiawatha Valley League action.

Nine different Eagles scored in the game. CJ Adamson led the way with 17 points. Vivica Bretton had 16 and Emily Bowron 10.

Lourdes is 7-1 in the HVL and 9-3 overall.

Cannon Falls was paced by Jaci Winchell's 13 points.

CANNON FALLS (41)

Jaci Winchell 13 P, 2 3-PT; Breanna Robinson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kytra Schoenfelder 2 P; Lauren Johnson 4 P; Madi Burr 9 P, 1 3-PT; Aleya Learmann 6 P, 1 3-PT; Taylor Johnson 4 P.

LOURDES (63)

CJ Adamson 17 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Bowron 10 P, 3 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 16 P; Ella Hopkins 6 P; Elyse Palen 4 P; Bryn Billmeier 3 P; Caroline Daly 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Shedivy 2 P; Allie Restovich 2 P.

Halftime: LOUR 37, CF 16.

Free throws: CF 4-12, LOUR 7-14.

Three-point goals: CF 5, LOUR 6.

Spring Grove 49, Schaeffer Academy 42

Spring Grove slipped to a 49-42 win over Schaeffer Academy as Addyson McHugh had 13 points, Emerson Ingvalson and Siri Konkel 11 each, and Katelyn Kraus 10.

Schaeffer led 23-21 at halftime. The Lions were paced by Kate Friese’s 19 points. Gabriella Buehler had 15 points and Linnea Ekbom pulled down 11 rebounds.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (42)

Kate Friese 19 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 5 P, 11 R; Winona Morgan 1 P, 7 R; Gabriella Buehler 15 P, 2 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 2 P.

SPRING GROVE (49)

Siri Konkel 11 P, 3 3-PT; Lydia Solum 4 P; Addyson McHugh 13 P, 2 3-PT; Emerson Ingvalson 11 P; Katelyn Kraus 10 P.

Halftime: SA 23, SG 21.

Free throws: SA 9-17, SG 6-11.

Three-point goals: SA 3, SG 5.