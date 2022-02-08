SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 07, 2022 09:31 PM
Schaeffer Academy 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 39

WABASHA — Schaeffer Academy picked up its third win of the season on Monday, beating Wabasha-Kellogg 50-39 in non-conference action.

W-K was led by Jacqueline Avilez with nine points and 10 rebounds. The Falcons have played a limited varsity schedule after not having a varsity basketball team the prior two years.

"Our girls played with heart tonight," W-K coach Mike Archer said. "We came out and went back and forth for most of the first half with Schaeffer Academy. We got into foul trouble in the second half but, fought through it. Our bench came in and played big tonight. We have come a long way this season and we continue to grow."

No stats were provided on Schaeffer.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (50)
No stats submitted.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (39)
Elizabeth Graner 2 P, 4 R; Madelyn Strobush 3 P, 7 R; Hayden Hawkins 4 P, 3 R; Ada Walch 5 R; Jacqueline Avilez 9 P, 10 R; Brielle Adams 9 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Sophie Graner 3 P, 5 R; Eve Pavelka 2 P, 5 R; Ileana deAngel 7 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: SA 26, WK 20.
Free throws: SA 10-14, WK 11-21.
Three-point goals: SA 0, WK 2.

