Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Kenyon-Wanamingo 69, Schaeffer Academy 30

KENYON — Tess Erlandson hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo dispatched Schaeffer Academy 69-30.

Stella Rechtzigel chipped in 14 points for the Knights, who led 35-18 at the half. K-W moves to 10-12 with the win.

Kate Friese led Schaeffer with 17 points. The loss drops the Athletics to 3-21.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (30)

Kate Friese 17 P, 2 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 2 P; Gabriella Buehler 9 P, 1 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 2 P.

KENYON-WANAMINGO (69)

Tess Erlandson 20 P, 4 3-PT; Rachel Ryan 4 P; Josie Flom 9 P, 1 3-PT; Naveah Greseth 4 P; Juiia Dahl 2 P; Josi Quam 5 P; Ivette Mendona 8 P; Stella Rechtzigel 14 P; Carmen Nerison 3 P.

Halftime: KW 35, SA 18.

Free throws: SA 4-10, KW 8-13.

Three-point goals: SA 3, KW 5.