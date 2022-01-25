Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Grand Meadow 87, Schaeffer Academy 12

ROCHESTER — McKenna Hendrickson made five 3-pointers on her way to a game-best 24 points as the Superlarks had little issue with the Lions.

River Landers added 15 and Lauren Queensland chipped in 13 as well for the Superlarks, who have won five of six to improve to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC.

Kate Friese led Schaeffer with seven points.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (12)

Kate Friese 7 P; Gabriella Buehler 3 P, 1 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 2 P.

GRAND MEADOW (87)

McKenna Hendrickson 24 P, 5 3-PT; Lauren Queensland 13 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Cotten 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aspen Kolling 5 P, 1 3-PT; Leah Hanson 1 P; Kendyl Queensland 10 P, 1 3-PT; River Landers 15 P; Rylee Schaufler 3 P; Rebecca Hoffman 2 P; Lexy Foster 11 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: GM 44, SA 5.

Free throws: SA 1-6, GM 11-16.

Three-point goals: SA 1, GM 12.

Notes: GM is 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC.