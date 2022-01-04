SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Lourdes, Stewartville girls basketball
Lourdes’ Emily Bowron defends Stewartville’s Claire Outer (15) during a girls basketball game Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 03, 2022 09:23 PM
Lourdes 68, Stewartville 55

Lourdes landed four girls in double figures and posted an impressive 68-55 win over Stewartville in Hiawatha Valley League action.

Lourdes' win broke up a six-game winning streak for Stewartville, which slipped to 6-3 (3-1 in the HVL).

Vivica Bretton and Ella Hopkins led Lourdes with 16 points apiece. Emily Bowron had 14, with four 3-pointers, and CJ Adamson had 13.

Lourdes (5-1 HVL, 7-3 overall) led 39-25 at halftime.

Stewartville was paced by Savannah Hedin with 15 points. Audrey Shindelar had 13 and Haylie Strum 10.

Lourdes 68, Stewartville 55
STEWARTVILLE (55)
Lauren Buckmeier 5 P, 1 3-PT; Haylie Strum 10 P; Ella Quam 2 P; Audrey Shindelar 13 P, 1 3-PT; Avery Spencer 6 P; Jayce Rath 2 P; Savannah Hedin 15 P, 2 3-PT; Keeley Steele 2 P.
LOURDES (68)
CJ Adamson 13 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Bowron 14 P, 4 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 16 P; Ella Hopkins 16 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Skinner 4 P; Allie Restovich 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 39, STEW 25.
Free throws: STEW 9-16, LOUR 6-9.
Three-point goals: STEW 4, LOUR 8.

