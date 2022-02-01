Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
Lourdes 51, La Crescent-Hokah 41
La CRESCENT — Lourdes pulled away in the second half to defeat La Crescent-Hokah 51-41 on Monday in non-conference play.
The game was tied at 23 at the half before the Eagles went on a 28-18 run over the final 18 minutes of play.
CJ Adamson hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 for Lourdes and Ella Hopkins added 11 points. The Eagles are now 11-7 while the Lancers have lost three in a row and drop to 10-8.
Lourdes 51, La Crescent-Hokah 41
LOURDES (51)
CJ Adamson 22 P, 3 3-PT; Emily Bowron 8 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 6 P; Ella Hopkins 11 P; Grace Skinner 1 P; Allie Restovich 3 P, 1 3-PT.
LA CRESCENT (41)
No stats provided.
Halftime: LOUR 23, LAC 23.
Three-point goals: LOUR 6, LAC not available.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
A roundup of Monday's girls hockey games.
John Marshall junior forward Mason Decker has been on fire over the past week. He stayed hot Monday, recording his second hat trick in as many games.
Lourdes defenseman Charlie Kielty is one of eight seniors who were on a team that went winless just two seasons ago. Now those veteran players have helped the Eagles to a 14-6-0 record and have their sights set on a deep playoff run.