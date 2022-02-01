SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 31, 2022 10:09 PM
Lourdes 51, La Crescent-Hokah 41

La CRESCENT — Lourdes pulled away in the second half to defeat La Crescent-Hokah 51-41 on Monday in non-conference play.

The game was tied at 23 at the half before the Eagles went on a 28-18 run over the final 18 minutes of play.

CJ Adamson hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 for Lourdes and Ella Hopkins added 11 points. The Eagles are now 11-7 while the Lancers have lost three in a row and drop to 10-8.

Lourdes 51, La Crescent-Hokah 41
LOURDES (51)
CJ Adamson 22 P, 3 3-PT; Emily Bowron 8 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 6 P; Ella Hopkins 11 P; Grace Skinner 1 P; Allie Restovich 3 P, 1 3-PT.
LA CRESCENT (41)
No stats provided.
Halftime: LOUR 23, LAC 23.
Three-point goals: LOUR 6, LAC not available.

