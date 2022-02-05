Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

John Marshall 48, Faribault 16

FARIBAULT — Indiana University commit Lilly Meister tallied a game-best 15 points as the Rockets had little trouble with winless Faribault.

Lehigh University Katie Hurt commit added seven, as did Sarah Mullenbach for the Rockets, who led 34-9 at the half.

JOHN MARSHALL (48)

Katie Hurt 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Haglund 6 P; Olivia Gorden 4 P; Elli Biermeier 2 P; Lilly Meister 15 P; Sarah Mullenbach 7 P, 1 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 5 P; Ciara Seifert 2 P.

FARIBAULT (16)

Reagan Drengenberg 2 P; Hailey Reuvers 1 P; Jamie Adamek 9 P, 1 3-PT; Aaliyah 2 P; Hailey Prokopec 2 P.

Halftime: JM 34, FAR 9.

Free throws: JM 14-18, FAR 1-3.

Three-point goals: JM 2, FAR 1.

Notes: JM is 11-7 overall and 10-4 in the Big Nine; Faribault is 0-20, 0-16.