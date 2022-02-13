Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

John Marshall 44, Century 39

John Marshall extended its winning streak to five games on Saturday as it pushed past Century 44-39 in a low-scoring Big Nine Conference affair.

JM (13-4 Big Nine, 14-7 overall) led just 21-20 at halftime.

Lilly Meister had 17 points for the Rockets. Ava Haglund was next highest with seven.

"It was a gutsy game by the girls tonight," JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "We were a bit tired this being our third game this week, and didn't have our normal legs. But we battled through it, especially in the second half defensively holding them to only eight points for the first 16 minutes of the half."

Jordyn Sutton led Century (8-9, 10-11) with 13 points, while Taylor Clarey had 12, with four 3-pointers. Century has dropped five of its last six games

JOHN MARSHALL (44)

Katie Hurt 5 P; Ava Haglund 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 17 P, 2 3-PT; Sarah Mullenbach 5 P; Stacie Mullenbach 6 P; Laynie Meister 4 P.

CENTURY (39)

Jordyn Sutton 13 P; Taylor Clarey 12 P, 4 3-PT; Bailey Klote 2 P; Nora Lynch 5 P; Audrey Whitney 2 P; Ella Zmolek 5 P.

Halftime: JM 21, CENT 20.

Free throws: JM 4-5, CENT 2-4.

Three-point goals: JM 3, CENT 4.

Mabel-Canton 39, Schaeffer Academy 32

Kinley Soiney had 18 points as she helped her Mabel-Canton team to a 39-32 win over Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference action.

Kate Friese had 14 points for Schaeffer and Winona Morgan had 11 rebounds.

MABEL-CANTON (39)

Emma Tollefsrud 2 P; Gwen Tollefsrud 4 P; Camryn Cox 5 P; MaKenzie Kelly 2 P; Hope Erickson 4 P; Kinley Soiney 18 P, 2 3-PT.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (32)

Kate Friese 14 P; Linnea Ekbom 6 P, 8 R; Winona Morgan 4 P, 11 R, 1 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 8 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: MC 19, SA 11.

Free throws: MC 5-12, SA 7-11.

Three-point goals: MC 2, SA 3.