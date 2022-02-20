SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 09:53 PM
John Marshall 59, Owatonna 37

Lilly Meister poured in 35 points as surging John Marshall capped another perfect week with a 59-37 victory over Owatonna in Big Nine Conference play on Saturday.

The Rockets went 3-0 for the second week in a row and have now won eight straight games. They are 17-7 overall and 16-4 in the Big Nine, which is good for third place.

Ava Haglund hit a trio of 3-pointers and added nine points for JM. The Rockets led 26-19 at the half.

"The girls played good defense and moved the ball well on offense," JM coach Phil Schroeder said.

The two teams play again on Tuesday in Owatonna. The Huskies are now 11-13, 10-10 in the Big Nine.

John Marshall 59, Owatonna 37
OWATONNA (37)
Taylor Schlauderaff 4 P; Ari Shornock 1 P; Lexi Mendenhall 8 P; Avery Ahrens 2 P; L. Krecker 4 P; Audrey Simon 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hillary Haarstad 4 P; Morgan Fisher 3 P; Lauren Sommers 4 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (59)
Katie Hurt 2 P; Ava Haglund 9 P, 3 3-PT; Lilly Meister 35 P; Sarah Mullenbach 3 P, 1 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 6 P; Laynie Meister 4 P.
Halftime: JM 26, OWAT 19.
Free throws: OWAT 9-9, JM 6-8.
Three-point goals: OWAT 1, JM 4.

Mankato East 50, Century 35

MANKATO — Mankato East maintained its slim lead in the Big Nine Conference race with a 50-35 victory over Century.

Mackenzie Schweim scored a game-high 20 points to pace Mankato East (19-4, 18-2). The Cougars lead Austin by one game in the chase for the league title.

Taylor Clarey hit three 3-pointers and led Century with 11 points.

With the loss the Panthers hare .500 both overall (12-12) and in the Big Nine (11-11) and the setback snapped their two-game winning streak.

Mankato East 50, Century 35
CENTURY (35)
Jordyn Sutton 8 P; Taylor Clarey 11 P, 3 3-PT; Bailey Klote 5 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 5 P; Ella Zmolek 6 P.
MANKATO EAST (50)
Peyton Stevermer 9 P, 2 3-PT; Ellie Edberg 10 P, 2 3-PT; Macy Birkholz 7 P, 1 3-PT; Mackenzie Schweim 20 P, 3 3-PT; Lexi Karge 2 P; Hailey Petzel 2 P.
Halftime: EAST 22, CENT 17.
Free throws: CENT 5-8, EAST 6-10.
Three-point goals: CENT 4, EAST 8.

