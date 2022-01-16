Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

John Marshall 47, Winona 23

ROCHESTER — Indiana University commit Lilly Meister poured in 21 points and the Rockets held the Winhawks to eight second half points for the victory.

Stacie Mullenbach added 10 points on a pair of 3-pointers for the Rockets.

Lauren Kreckow led the Winhawks with nine points.

John Marshall 47, Winona 23

WINONA (23)

Faith Quinn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Elleigh Sonnenberg 6 P; Morgan Herold 2 P; Lauren Kreckow 9 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Quinn 3 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (47)

Katie Hurt 7 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Gorden 1 P; Lilly Meister 21 P, 1 3-PT; Brianna Aikens 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sarah Mullenbach 4 P, 1 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 10 P, 2 3-PT; Laynie Meister 1 P.

Halftime: JM 25, WIN 15.

Free throws: WIN 3-6, JM 10-17.

Three-point goals: WIN 2, JM 6.

Century 91, Minneapolis South 22

ROCHESTER — Jordyn Sutton and Taylor Clarey each went over the 20-point mark as the Panthers had zero issue with Minneapolis South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sutton finished with a game 29 points and Clarey finished with 20 on three made 3-pointers. Bailey Klote finished with 18 points on a pair of 3s, while Lydia Niederstadt also finished in double figures with 11 points.

As a team, Century finished with nine made 3-pointers.

"I give MPLS South credit, they played hard from the first whistle to the last," Century coach Chadd Clarey said. "Our practice intensity is carrying over to the game and providing good results. Our goal was to hold them to under 30 and I'm proud of the squad for accomplishing this goal playing fantastic team basketball today."

Century 91, Minneapolis South 22

MPLS SOUTH (22)

No stats provided.

CENTURY (91)

Jordyn Sutton 29 P; Lydia Niederstadt 11 P, 2 3-PT; Taylor Clarey 20 P, 3 3-PT; Bailey Klote 18 P, 2 3-PT; Nora Lynch 5 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Zmolek 1 P.

Halftime: CENT 48, South 13.

Free throws: South 4-17, CENT 12-20.

Three-point goals: South 0, CENT 9.