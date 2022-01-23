SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
Post Bulletin staff reports
January 22, 2022


Mayo 75, Faribault 33

FARIBAULT — Mayo had no trouble beating winless Faribault, beating the Falcons 75-33 in the Big Nine Conference game.

Hannah Hanson had 19 points for Mayo (7-4 Big Nine, 11-4 overall) and Adit Koth had 13, with three 3-pointers.

Mayo led 47-23 at halftime.

Mayo 75, Faribault 33
MAYO (75)
Adit Koth 13 P, 3 3-PT; Kianna Young 8 P; Taylor Hill 8 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 19 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brede 2 P; Vicki Marial 5 P; Ava Miller 10 P; Olivia McNallan 2 P; Gabrielle Buhrow 1 P; Kaia Kirkeby 7 P, 1 3-PT.
FARIBAULT (33)
Aubrey Filan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Isabel Herda 11 P, 2 3-PT; Hailey Reuvers 3 P, 1 3-PT; Halle Rice 2 P; Aaliyah 2 P; Hailey Prokopec 2 P; Rylee Sietsema 8 P.
Halftime: MAYO 47, FAR 23.
Free throws: MAYO 15-24, FAR 3-7.
Three-point goals: MAYO 6, FAR 4.

