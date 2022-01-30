Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Hastings 80, John Marshall 79

Senior Lilly Meister had a historic personal game, but it wasn't enough as John Marshall suffered a narrow 80-79 overtime loss to Hastings in non-conference play on Saturday.

Meister poured in 29 points and also scored the 2,000th point of her career.

Katie Hurt also had a huge game for the Rockets with 28 points while Sarah Mullenbach and Ava Haglund each added 10. Hurt hit a trio of 3-pointers.

"Both teams played very well and it was a close back and forth game," JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "It was good to have four players in double figures and I was very happy with our effort the entire game."

The loss drops the Rockets to 9-7 while Hastings improves to 11-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hastings 80, John Marshall 79

HASTINGS (80)

No stats provided.

JOHN MARSHALL (79)

Katie Hurt 28 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Haglund 10 P; Lilly Meister 29 P, 1 3-PT; Sarah Mullenbach 10 P, 1 3-PT; Laynie Meister 2 P.

Halftime: JM 37, HAST 32.

Free throws: HAST 13-24, JM 22-33.

Three-point goals: HAST not available, JM 5.

Mayo 68, Austin 64

Mayo hit 12 3-pointers to post a nice 68-64 win over Austin in Big Nine Conference play on Saturday.

Austin entered the game ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA.

Hannah Hanson led Mayo with 17 points. Ava Miller and Adit Koth both had 13 points while Koth and Taylor Hills (11 points) both made a trio of 3-pointers. Mayo (14-4, 10-4 Big Nine) had six different players hit a triple.

Emma Dudycha led Austin with 17 points and Hope Dudycha added 13. Both players hit three 3-pointers. Olivia Walsh added 12 points.

Austin (14-3, 12-2 Big Nine) has now lost two straight games. The Packers lost 62-59 to Mankato East on Friday night.

Mayo 68, Austin 64

AUSTIN (64)

Ajiem Agway 2 P; Cassidy Shute 8 P; Mya Walters 1 P; Reana Schmitt 11 P; Hope Dudycha 13 P, 3 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 17 P, 3 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 12 P, 1 3-PT.

MAYO (68)

Adit Koth 13 P, 3 3-PT; Kianna Young 2 P; Izabell Ruskell 8 P, 2 3-PT; Taylor Hill 11 P, 3 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 17 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Miller 13 P, 1 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 4 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 37, AUS 36.

Free throws: AUS 5-13, MAYO 8-15.

Three-point goals: AUS 7, MAYO 12.