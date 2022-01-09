Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

Mayo 56, Lakeville South 55

Mayo kept up its recent winning ways, knocking off Lakeville South 56-55 at Mayo in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge.

Mayo, which has won five straight, got 22 points from Hannah Hanson, 14 from Izabell Ruskell and eight apiece from Adit Koth and Taylor Hill.

Mayo led 29-26 at halftime against Lakeville South, which slipped to 4-8. Mayo moved to 8-3.

LAKEVILLE SOUTH (55)

Ohnstad 22 P, 4 3-PT; Ronn 1 P; Colomon 8 P, 1 3-PT; Cuddigan 2 P; Schmidtke 2 P; Schultz 9 P, 3 3-PT; Trettin 11 P.

MAYO (56)

Adit Koth 8 P, 2 3-PT; Izabell Ruskell 14 P, 4 3-PT; Taylor Hill 8 P, 2 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 22 P, 1 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 4 P.

Halftime: MAYO 29, LS 26.

Free throws: LS 5-7, MAYO 9-14.

Three-point goals: LS 8, MAYO 9.

John Marshall 57, Lakeville North 48

Lilly Meister had 21 points and Sarah Mullenbach 13 as John Marshall picked up an impressive 57-48 win over traditional power Lakeville North.

JM moved to 5-5 overall and snapped a four-game losing streak. Lakeville South is 5-4.

“That was a really nice win to finish a tough week,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “Lakeville North is a very good team. We had some tough lessons the past four games, but this group is resilient and keeps learning. They answered every run Lakeville North made.”

Katie Hurt and Stacie Mullebach added eight points each for John Marshall. JM outscored Lakeville North 19-5 from the free throw line.

LAKEVILLE NORTH (48)

No stats submitted.

JOHN MARSHALL (57)

Katie Hurt 8 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Haglund 6 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 21 P; Sarah Mullenbach 13 P; Stacie Mullenbach 8 P, 2 3-PT; Laynie Meister 1 P.

Halftime: JM 29, LN 25.

Free throws: LN 5-10, JM 19-29.

Three-point goals: LN 0, JM 4.

