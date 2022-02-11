SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 10, 2022 10:06 PM
Lyle-Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 41

AUSTIN — Kate Friese knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, but it wasn't enough for the Lions.

A balanced scoring effort from L-P that saw three finish in double figures with Alana Rogne leading the way with 18.

Lyle-Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 41
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (41)
Kate Friese 22 P, 4 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 7 P; Winona Morgan 6 P; Gabriella Buehler 6 P, 2 3-PT.
LYLE-PACELLI (51)
Alana Rogne 18 P; Olivia Heard 1 P; Avari Drennan 11 P, 6 R; Kirsten Koopal 4 P; Kearah Schafer 10 P, 9 R; Kendahl Lewis 7 P, 1 3-PT; Morgan Klankowski 9 R.
Halftime: SA 30, LP 15.
Free throws: SA 9-23, LP 10-13.
Three-point goals: SA 6, LP 1.
Notes: LP is 5-16 overall, 3-9 in the SEC; SA is 3-19, 0-12.

