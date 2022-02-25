Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Lourdes 72, Pine Island 38

CJ Adamson continued her fantastic play, scoring 28 points with four 3-pointers as No. 2 seed Lourdes romped to a 72-38 win over No. 15 seed Pine Island in the Section 1AA playoffs first round.

Vivica Bretton also had a great night for the Eagles, with 19 points.

“The girls did a nice job working together tonight,” Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said. “CJ and Vivica had good nights scoring and making quality shots.”

Reese Koenen had 14 points for Pine Island and Madison Hudson 11.

Lourdes has won its last eight games and is 18-7 overall. It plays No. 7 seed Caledonia at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the section quarterfinals at Mayo Civic Arena.

No. 15 PINE ISLAND (38)

Reese Koenen 14 P, 3 3-PT; Noelle Douglas 7 P; Krista Holzer 4 P; Madison Hudson 11 P; Lyndee Northrop 2 P.

No. 2 LOURDES (72)

CJ Adamson 28 P, 4 3-PT; Emily Bowron 8 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 19 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 13 P, 1 3-PT; Bryn Billmeier 2 P; Allie Restovich 2 P.

Halftime: LOUR 43, PI 24.

Free throws: PI 2-6, LOUR 8-10.

Three-point goals: PI 3, LOUR 8.