Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 03, 2022 09:20 PM
Owatonna 60, Century 56

OWATONNA — Lexi Mendenhall scored 17 points and Owatonna edged past Century 60-56 in Big Nine Conference play.

Century, which has dropped four of its last five games, slipped to 7-6 in the conference and 9-8 overall. Owatonna is 6-8, 7-11.

The Huskies led the Panthers 38-27 at intermission.

Jordyn Sutton paced Century with 18 points. Ella Zmolek was the Panthers’ only other player in double figures with 11 points.

Owatonna 60, Century 56
CENTURY (56)
Jordyn Sutton 18 P; Taylor Clarey 4 P; Bailey Klote 7 P; Nora Lynch 8 P; Audrey Whitney 6 P; Ella Zmolek 11 P; Ella Kadlec 2 P.
OWATONNA (60)
Ari Shornock 2 P; Lexi Mendenhall 17 P, 1 3-PT; Avery Ahrens 8 P; Morgan Miller 5 P, 1 3-PT; Holly Buytaert 13 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Simon 5 P; Hillary Haarstad 10 P.
Halftime: OWAT 38, CENT 27.
Free throws: CENT 10-14, OWAT 17-27.
Three-point goals: CENT 0, OWAT 3

Lanesboro 65, Schaeffer Academy 24

Lanesboro held Schaeffer Acacemy to 14 first-half points and cruised to a 65-24 win in the Southeast Conference game.

Eight different Burros scored, led by Jessie Schreiber with 15 points and Brielle Ruen with 14.

Katie Friese had 12 points for the Lions.

Lanesboro 65, Schaeffer Academy 24

LANESBORO (65)

Skyler Check 7 P, 1 3-PT; Malia Tessum 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brielle Ruen 14 P, 3 3-PT; Jessie Schreiber 15 P; Ella Cambern 4 P; Julia Keasling 12 P; Lynsey Ruen 2 P; Kaci Ruen 8 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (24)

Kate Friese 12 P; Linnea Ekbom 4 P; Winona Morgan 2 P; Gabriella Buehler 4 P; Blythe Morgan 2 P.

Halftime: LANE 41, SA 14.

Free throws: LANE 10-14, SA 4-6.

Three-point goals: LANE 5, SA 0.

