Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

LeRoy-Ostrander 65, Schaeffer 40

LEROY — Jordan Runde and Gracie O'Byrne each had 16 points and LeRoy-Ostrander knocked off Schaeffer Academy 65-40 in Southeast Conference play.

L-O led 35-21 at intermission.

Schaeffer got a big game from Linnea Ekbom, with 21 points. Kate Friese chipped in 12.

The Lions are 0-6 in the Southeast and 2-11 overall. L-O is 2-5, 3-7.

LeRoy-Ostrander 65, Schaeffer Academy 40

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (40)

Kate Friese 12 P, 1 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 21 P; Winona Morgan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Blythe Morgan 2 P.

LEROY-OSTRANDER (65)

Gracie O’Byrne 16 P; Jenna Olson 12 P, 4 3-PT; Jordan Runde 16 P; Madalyn Huntly 2 P; Sam Vokart 13 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: LO 35, SA 21.

Free throws: SA 12-23, LO 2-10.

Three-point goals: SA 2, LO 7.

