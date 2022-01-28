Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 22, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
Century 57, Faribault 15
FARIBAULT — Century buried the most struggling team in the Big Nine Conference, beating winless Faribault 57-15.
The Panthers, now 7-4 in the league and 8-6 overall, led 40-6 at intermission.
Taylor Clarey had 14 points, Bailey Klote 12 and Jordyn Sutton 11 to pace the Panthers.
CENTURY (57)
Jordyn Sutton 11 P; Taylor Clarey 14 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 12 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 7 P; Ella Zmolek 8 P; Ryaan Speer 1 P; Ella Kadlec 2 P; Amelia Walker 2 P.
FARIBAULT (15)
Isabel Herda 3 P; Hailey Reuvers 6 P, 2 3-PT; Halle Rice 2 P; Aaliyah Reyes 3 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Sietsema 1 P.
Halftime: CENT 40, FAR 6.
Free throws: CENT 7-18, FAR 2-9.
Three-point goals: CENT 2, FAR 3.
