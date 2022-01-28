Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 22, 2022

Century 57, Faribault 15

FARIBAULT — Century buried the most struggling team in the Big Nine Conference, beating winless Faribault 57-15.

The Panthers, now 7-4 in the league and 8-6 overall, led 40-6 at intermission.

Taylor Clarey had 14 points, Bailey Klote 12 and Jordyn Sutton 11 to pace the Panthers.

CENTURY (57)

Jordyn Sutton 11 P; Taylor Clarey 14 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 12 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 7 P; Ella Zmolek 8 P; Ryaan Speer 1 P; Ella Kadlec 2 P; Amelia Walker 2 P.

FARIBAULT (15)

Isabel Herda 3 P; Hailey Reuvers 6 P, 2 3-PT; Halle Rice 2 P; Aaliyah Reyes 3 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Sietsema 1 P.

Halftime: CENT 40, FAR 6.

Free throws: CENT 7-18, FAR 2-9.

Three-point goals: CENT 2, FAR 3.