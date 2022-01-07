Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Randolph 76, Schaeffer Academy 26

RANDOLPH — Randolph held Schaeffer Academy to 19 first-half points and went on to a 76-26 win over the Lions.

Anna Olsen had 21 points and Paige Ford 15 for the Rockets. Winona Morgan had 11 points and five rebounds for Schaeffer.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (26)

Kate Friese 8 P, 1 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 2 P, 5 R; Winona Morgan 11 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Bella Hill 3 P.

RANDOLPH (76)

Ella Banks 5 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Olsen 21 P, 1 3-PT; Carly Kimmes 10 P; Paige Ford 15 P, 3 3-PT; Emiy Coonrod 10 P; Lindsay Sundby 12 P; Lydia Coonrod 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: RAND 42, SA 19.

Free throws: SA 4-8, RAND 4-7.

Three-point goals: SA 2, RAND 6.