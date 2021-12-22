Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Austin 58, Century 42

AUSTIN -- Austin, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, snapped Century's four-game winning streak, beating the Panthers 58-42.

The Packers built a five-point halftime lead, then were able to build on it en route to improving to 5-0 in the Big Nine and 6-0 overall. Century is 3-2, 4-2 overall.

Hope Dudycha had 20 points for Austin, Olivia Walsh 13 and Emma Dudycha 11. Century was paced by Bailey Klote's 16 points.

"Austin is a very skilled team," Century coach Chadd Clarey said. "They have very unselfish players who can shoot from behind the arc and who can take it to the hoop. They moved the ball very quickly and tonight our defense struggled keeping up, not quite as quick as we were last night. Two tough matchups back to back for us, but good things we can keep building on."

Austin 58, Century 42

CENTURY (42)

Jordyn Sutton 7 P; Taylor Clarey 11 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 16 P, 12 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 5 P; Ella Zmolek 3 P.

AUSTIN (58)

Cassidy Shute 5 P, 1 3-PT; Mya Walters 2 P; Reana Schmitt 7 P; Hope Dudycha 20 P, 5 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 11 P, 3 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 13 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: AUS 29, CENT 24.

Free throws: CENT 6-13, AUS 7-14.

Three-point goals: CENT 13, AUS 10.

John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58

ALBERT LEA -- John Marshall had just enough to get past Albert Lea, winning 66-58 in a Big NIne Conference battle.

Both sides shot well. Lilly Meister had a game-high 31 points for JM and Kaitie Hurt had 17, including burying three 3-pointers.

JM led 35-26 at halftime.

"A great high school basketball game," JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "Both teams shot the ball well and played hard. It was a good road win against a tough and talented Albert Lea team. As a team, we shot the ball better tonight and played good basketball on both ends of the floor."

JM moved to 4-1 in the Big Nine and overall. Albert Lea is 3-2, 3-3.

John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58

JOHN MARSHALL (66)

Katie Hurt 17 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Haglund 8 P, 2 3-PT; Lilly Meister 31 P; Stacie Mullenbach 6 P; Laynie Meister 4 P.

ALBERT LEA (58)

Morgan Luhring 5 P; Annika Veldman 4 P; Taya Jeffrey 31 P, 3 3-PT; Kendall Kenis 14 P, 2 3-PT; Neveah Wacholz 4 P.

Halftime: JM 35, AL 26.

Free throws: JM 5-6, AL 10-13.

Three-point goals: JM 5, AL 5.

Mankato East 72, Mayo 53

Mackenzie Schweim poured in 27 points and Mankato East rolled past Mayo 72-53 in Big Nine Conference action.

Mankato East is 4-0 in the Big Nine, 4-1 overall. Mayo is 2-3, 3-3.

East built a onesided 40-25 halftime lead.

Izabell Ruskell paced Mayo with 13 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Hannah Hanson added 10 points.

Mankato East 72, Mayo 53

MANKATO EAST (72)

Peyton Stevermer 13 P, 2 3-PT; Amber Reuter 4 P; Ellie Edberg 10 P, 3 3-PT; Macy Birkholz 10 P, 2 3-PT; Mackenzie Schweim 27 P, 1 3-PT; Lexi Karge 8 P.

MAYO (53)

Adit Koth 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kianna Young 7 P, 1 3-PT; Izabell Ruskell 13 P, 3 3-PT; Taylor Hill 4 P; Hannah Hanson 10 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brede 4 P; Vicki Marial 4 P; Ava Miller 6 P; Kaia Kirkeby 2 P.

Halftime: EAST 40, MAYO 25.

Free throws: EAST 12-19, MAYO 10-17.

Three-point goals: EAST 8, MAYO 6.

Lourdes 66, Dover-Eyota 57

Dover-Eyota got 22 points from Malia Nelson and drove to a 66-57 win over non-conference foe Lourdes.

Nelson, who is averaging more than 30 points per game, helped D-E to a 37-29 halftime lead. Paige Johnson also had 15 points for D-E, with three 3-pointers.

D-E moved to 7-2, while Lourdes is 5-2.

Lourdes was paced by center Ella Hopkins' 23 points. CJ Adamson had 14 and Emily Bowron 12, with four 3-pointers.

Dover-Eyota 66, Lourdes 57

DOVER-EYOTA (66)

Sophie Andring 11 P; Izzy Aeschlimann 2 P; Laken Koehler 7 P, 1 3-PT; Isabel Duellman 7 P; Malia Nelson 22 P, 1 3-PT; Miranda Palmby 2 P; Paige Johnson 15 P, 3 3-PT.

LOURDES (57)

CJ Adamson 14 P, 1 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 12 P, 4 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 23 P, 1 3-PT; Elyse Palen 2 P; Caroline Daly 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: DE 37, LOUR 29.

Free throws: DE 23-30, LOUR 3-5.

Three-point goals: DE 5, LOUR 8.

Houson 70, Schaeffer Academy 39

HOUSTON — Houston rode 22 points by Sydney Torgerson en route to an easy win over Schaeffer.

Lilly Carr added 15 for the Hurricanes. Kate Friese had 15 for the Lions.

Houston 70, Schaeffer Academy 39

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (39)

Kate Friese 13 P, 1 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 11 P, 1 3-PT; Winona Morgan 5 P; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Blythe Morgan 6 P; Tina Atuti 2 P.

HOUSTON (70)

Sydney Torgerson 22 P; Olivia Beckman 10 P, 2 3-PT; Ashtyn Meyer 3 P; Nicole Beckman 11 P, 3 3-PT; Emily Botcher 4 P; Lilly Carr 15 P; Kayleen Kulas 2 P.

Halftime: HOU 45, SA 17.

Free throws: SA 3-8, HOU 7-9.

Three-point goals: SA 2, HOU 5.

Notes: Houston 4-3 (3-2 SEC), Schaeffer Academy (2-8)