Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 01, 2022 09:49 PM
Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 36

ADAMS — Bailey Johnson stayed hot, scoring 20 points, as Southland beat Schaeffer Academy 65-36 in the non-conference game.

Bria Nelson added 11 points for the Rebels.

Gabriella Buehler had 12 points for Schaeffer and Winona Morgan had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 36
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (36)
Kate Friese 3 P; Linnea Ekbom 3 P; Winona Morgan 9 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 12 P; Blythe Morgan 8 P; Tina Atuti 1 P.
SOUTHLAND (65)
Jaida Sorenson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Bria Nelson 11 P, 1 3-PT; Aubrie Schneider 3 P; Katelyn McCabe 8 P; Olivia Matheis 9 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Nielsen 3 P; Lynsey Wilson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Johnson 20 P.
Halftime: SOUTH 40, SA 21.
Free throws: SA 11-27, SOUTH 17-29.
Three-point goals: SA 1, SOUTH 4.

