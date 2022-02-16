Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Lourdes 65, Lake City 41

LAKE CITY — It sure looks like the Lourdes girls basketball team is finding itself.

The Eagles cranked out their second straight impressive win, this time romping past what had been a sizzling Lake City team 65-61 in Hiawatha Valley League action.

Lourdes beat Winona Cotter on Saturday, which had been on an eight-game winning streak. Lake City had won its last seven games.

Lourdes has won its last six games and is now 11-4 in the HVL and 16-7 overall.

Eagles point guard CJ Adamson had a big game, with 24 points and three 3-pointers. Ella Hopkins had 15 points and Vivica Bretton 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake City star Natalie Bremer, who had been averaging 30 points over her last four games, was “held” to 17.

Lourdes figures to face an even tougher test on Thursday when it finishes its regular season against No. 2-ranked Goodhue.

Lourdes 65, Lake City 41

LOURDES (65)

CJ Adamson 24 P, 3 3-PT; Emily Bowron 5 P, 1 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 11 P; Ella Hopkins 15 P, 2 3-PT; Caroline Daly 4 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 6 P.

LAKE CITY (41)

Paige West 1 P; Natalie Bremer 17 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Matzke 5 P; Hailey Reckmann 8 P, 1 3-PT; Mahli Benjamin 1 P; Mya Shones 9 P.

Halftime: LOUR 34, LC 15.

Free throws: LOUR 12-16, LC 8-20.

Three-point goals: LOUR 7, LC 2.

Mayo 73, Owatonna 55

OWATONNA — Mayo played one of its most complete games of the season and used that to romp to a 73-55 Big Nine Conference win over Owatonna.

Sophomore center Ava Miller had 20 points, Hannah Hanson had 18 and Izabell Ruskell had 10 for Mayo.

The Spartans moved to 13-6 in the Big Nine and 17-6 overall. Owatonna is 9-9, 10-12.

“We played one of our most complete games today,” Mayo coach Andy Bromeling said. “Offense and defense is starting to improve.”

Mayo 73, Owatonna 55

MAYO (73)

Adit Koth 6 P, 2 3-PT; Izabell Ruskell 10 P, 2 3-PT; Taylor Hill 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 18 P; Vicki Marial 8 P; Ava Miller 20 P; Kaia Kirkeby 4 P.

OWATONNA (55)

Ari Shornock 5 P; Lexi Mendenhall 19 P, 2 3-PT; Avery Ahrens 3 P; Holly Buytaert 2 P; Audrey Simon 9 P; Hillary Haarstad 9 P; Morgan Fisher 4 P; Klecker 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 38, OWAT 26.

Free throws: MAYO 12-22, OWAT 11-22.

Three-point goals: MAYO 5, OWAT 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century 51, Winona 24

Century got back on the winning track with an easy 51-24 romp over Winona in Big Nine Conference action.

Century had eight players get into the scoring column, led by Taylor Clarey with 14 points. Ella Zmolek had 12 and Jordyn Sutton eight.

The Panthers (9-9 Big Nine, 11-11 overall) led 17-8 at the end of a low-scoring first half.

Winona fell to 3-16, 3-19.

Century 51, Winona 24

WINONA (24)

Allie Filzen 2 P; Elleigh Sonnenberg 5 P; Alivia Bell 2 P; Marin Keller 11 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Boettger 1 P; A. Florness 3 P, 1 3-PT.

CENTURY (51)

Jordyn Sutton 8 P; Taylor Clarey 14 P, 3 3-PT; Bailey Klote 4 P; Nora Lynch 4 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 4 P; Ella Zmolek 12 P; Ryaan Speer 2 P; Riley Fjerstad 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 17, WIN 8.

Free throws: WIN 2-4, CENT 10-16.

Three-point goals: WIN 4, CENT 5.

Kingsland 67, Schaeffer Academy 44

SPRING VALLEY — Shelby Beck hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 as Southeast Conference West Division leader Kingsland rolled past Schaeffer Academy 67-44 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Kingsland finishes 14-0 in SEC play and improves to 17-8 overall.

Kate Friese poured in 25 points and hit three triples for Schaeffer. The Athletics are now 3-22 overall and finish SEC play 0-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kingsland 67, Schaeffer Academy 44

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (44)

Kate Friese 25 P, 3 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 7 P; Winona Morgan 2 P; Gabriella Buehler 9 P, 2 3-PT; Maddie Buheler 1 P.

KINGSLAND (67)

Anika Reiland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Alexys Harwood 6 P; Katelyn Hauser 3 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Webster 7 P, 1 3-PT; Shelby Beck 21 P, 5 3-PT; Emily Miner 10 P; Chantle Reiland 6 P; Cassidy Redman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brooke Lecy 2 P; Kennedy Fenske 2 P.

Halftime: KING 39, SA 28.

Free throws: SA 14-26, KING 4-6.

Three-point goals: SA 5, KING 9.

