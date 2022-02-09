Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

John Marshall 54, Albert Lea 27

John Marshall played a stellar defensive game, holding Albert Lea to nearly half its season average, as the Rockets doubled up the Tigers 54-27 in Big Nine play on Thursday.

"We were really dialed in on defense tonight," JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "Albert Lea has been averaging 52 points per game. We were able to hold a very talented guard in (Taya) Jeffery to only six points."

The Rockets led 28-10 at the half.

Lilly Meister poured in 29 points for the surging Rockets and Katie Hurt added 11. JM (12-7, 11-4 Big Nine) has won three straight games and eight of its last 10.

"Offensively we were patient and moved the ball well, with created some nice opportunities for us to score,"Schroeder said.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall 54, Albert Lea 27

ALBERT LEA (27)

Annika Veldman 6 P; Taya Jeffrey 6 P; Jordan Juveland 6 P; Kendall Kenis 3 P, 1 3-PT; Neveah Wacholz 6 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (54)

Katie Hurt 11 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Haglund 8 P, 2 3-PT; Lilly Meister 29 P, 1 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 6 P.

Halftime: JM 28, AL 10.

Free throws: AL 2-3, JM 4-4.

Three-point goals: AL 1, JM 4.

Austin 75, Century 55

Cassidy Shute hit five of the Packers' 10 3-pointers en route to 17 points as Austin ran away from the Panthers.

Hope Dudycha scored a team-best 19 points, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers of her own. Reana Schmitt also finished in double figures with 14 for the Packers.

Taylor Clarey made four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points for Century, which also got 12 points from Jordyn Sutton.

Austin 75, Century 55

AUSTIN (75)

Ajiem Agway 7 P, 1 3-PT; Cassidy Shute 17 P, 5 3-PT; Mya Walters 6 P; Reana Schmitt 14 P; Hope Dudycha 19 P, 3 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 5 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 7 P.

CENTURY (55)

Jordyn Sutton 12 P; Taylor Clarey 19 P, 4 3-PT; Bailey Klote 1 P; Nora Lynch 2 P; Audrey Whitney 5 P; Ella Zmolek 5 P; Ryaan Speer 7 P; Carmen Kadlec 2 P; Amelia Walker 2 P.

Halftime: AUS 42, CENT 24.

Free throws: AUS 7-11, CENT 11-18.

Three-point goals: AUS 10, CENT 4.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 68, Schaeffer Academy 51

Kate Friese tallied 22 points and eight rebounds but it wasn't nearly enough as Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons posted a 68-51 victory over Schaeffer Academy 51 in non-conference play.

Linnea Ekbom had a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds for Schaeffer while Gabriella Buehler hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Blythe Morgan had a big game on the boards with 15 rebounds.

The loss drops the Lions to 3-18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 68, Schaeffer Academy 51

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (51)

Kate Friese 22 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 11 P, 17 R; Winona Morgan 9 R; Gabriella Buehler 14 P, 3 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 4 P, 15 R.

ALDEN-CONGER/GLENVILLE-EMMONS (68)

Gracie Dahlum 12 P, Sami Armstrong 12 P; Mallory Ignaszewski 11 P; Alyvia Newman 9 P; Lauren Heskett 7 P; Cearra Grunzke 6 P; Rachel Heskett 5 P; Myah Anderson 3 P, Brooke Soost 3 P.

Halftime: ACGE 30, SA 28.

Free throws: SA 4-12, ACGE 6-11.

Three-point goals: SA 5, ACGE not available.

