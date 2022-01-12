Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021

Century 66, Mayo 44

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The dynamic duo of Taylor Clarey and Jordyn Sutton nearly outscored the Spartans by themselves as they combined for 39 to lead the Panthers to their first victory in the crosstown rivalry since 2010.

Clarey led the way with 21 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, while Sutton finished with 16 — including her 1,000th career point.

"Tonight our girls had two objectives coming into the matchup," coach Chadd Clarey said. "First, beat Mayo for the first time since 2010 and second, help get Jordyn to her 1000 career point. It's a special night when we can celebrate both, especially in a crosstown rivalry.

Defensively, the Panthers held Mayo to just 13 first half points.

"I'm proud of our girls tonight in how we played an intense defensive game holding Mayo to 13 in the first half. We moved the ball well offensively, stayed calm with Mayo's press and found great passing lanes to get to the hoop. Couldn't be happier for this squad and the season they're building"

The Spartans did make 11 3-pointers with Izabell Ruskell and Taylor Hill each knocking down four from beyond the arc.

CENTURY (66)

Jordyn Sutton 16 P; Lydia Niederstadt 8 P, 1 3-PT; Taylor Clarey 21 P, 2 3-PT; Bailey Klote 7 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 8 P; Ella Zmolek 4 P.

MAYO (44)

Adit Koth 10 P, 2 3-PT; Izabell Ruskell 12 P, 4 3-PT; Taylor Hill 14 P, 4 3-PT; Ava Miller 5 P; Kaia Kirkeby 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 35, MAYO 13.

Free throws: CENT 10-14, MAYO 5-10.

Three-point goals: CENT 4, MAYO 11.

Notes: Century is 7-4 overall; Mayo is 8-4.