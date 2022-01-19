Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Mayo 59, Northfield 28

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Ava Miller was one of three to finish in double figures, leading the Spartans with 16 points as Mayo had little trouble with the Raiders.

Adit Koth and Taylor Hill each knocked down a pair of triples on their way to 12 and 11 points, respectively. Hannah Hanson added nine and Izabell Ruskell chipped in eight for Mayo, which led 31-9 at the half.

MAYO (59)

Adit Koth 12 P, 2 3-PT; Izabell Ruskell 8 P, 2 3-PT; Taylor Hill 11 P, 2 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Miller 16 P; Kaia Kirkeby 3 P.

NORTHFIELD (28)

Lucy Menssen 1 P; Samantha Ims 2 P; Anni Quaas 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ryann Eddy 7 P; Izzy Balvin 2 P; Cora McBroom 2 P; Abbie Thompson 9 P.

Halftime: MAYO 31, NFLD 9.

Free throws: MAYO 12-15, NFLD 5-12.

Three-point goals: MAYO 7, NFLD 1.