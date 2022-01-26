SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 25, 2022 09:57 PM
Share

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Lourdes 41

KASSON — Kasson-Mantorville picked up its second win in its last three games, beating Lourdes 49-41 in Hiawatha Valley League action.

Aby Shubert again led the way for the KoMets (5-5 HVL, 6-9 overall), scoring 18 points.

Lourdes, which has lost four of its last five, got 14 points from CJ Adamson and 13 from Ella Hopkins.

K-M led Lourdes 27-19 at halftime. The KoMets sizzled from the free-throw line, making 20 of 22 attempts.

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Lourdes 41
LOURDES (41)
CJ Adamson 14 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 6 P; Vivica Bretton 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 13 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 5 P, 1 3-PT.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (49)
Annika Larson 6 P; Makenzie Carrier 7 P; Kaylee Narveson 6 P; Aby Shubert 18 P, 1 3-PT; Mackenzie Tozier 8 P; Whittney Deno 4 P.
Halftime: KM 27, LOUR 19.
Free throws: LOUR 9-13, KM 20-22.
Three-point goals: LOUR 4, KM 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall 54, Northfield 20

NORTHFIELD — John Marshall won for the fourth time in its last five games, trouncing Northfield 54-20 in Big Nine Conference play.

Lilly Meister had 20 points for JM, Ava Haglund 10 and Stacie Mullenbach seven.

JM (7-4 Big Nine, 8-6 overall) led 34-8 at halftime against the Raiders, who are just 2-14 overall.

John Marshall 54, Northfield 20
JOHN MARSHALL (54)
Katie Hurt 3 P; Ava Haglund 10 P; Olivia Gorden 2 P; Elli Biermeier 2 P; Lilly Meister 20 P; Brianna Aikens 4 P; Stacie Mullenbach 7 P; Laynie Meister 6 P.
NORTHFIELD (20)
Samantha Ims 4 P; Regan Childress 2 P; Anni Quaas 5 P; Ryann Eddy 5 P; Izzy Balvin 2 P; Abbie Thompson 1 P; Kate Sand 1 P.
Halftime: JM 34, NFLD 8.
Free throws: JM 6-12, NFLD 6-15.
Three-point goals: JM 0, NFLD 0.

Mankato East 46, Century 35

Century lost a defensive battle with Mankato East, falling 46-35 in Big Nine Conference basketball.

Century slipped to 6-4 in the league and 8-6 overall. East is 10-1, 11-2.

“Tonight was a defensive battle by both teams,” Century coach Chadd Clarey said. “East is a great team and they made the shots needed down the stretch. We will come back to practice tomorrow and get ready for back-to-back games Thursday and Friday.”

Jordyn Sutton and Taylor Clarey each had nine points for the Panthers. Mackenzie Schweim had 17 for East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars led 24-15 at halftime.

Mankato East 46, Mankato East 35
MANKATO EAST (46)
Peyton Stevermer 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ellie Edberg 3 P, 1 3-PT; Macy Birkholz 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mackenzie Schweim 17 P, 1 3-PT; Lexi Karge 10 P.
CENTURY (35)
Jordyn Sutton 9 P; Taylor Clarey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 7 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 6 P; Ella Zmolek 4 P.
Halftime: EAST 24, CENT 15.
Free throws: EAST 4-10, CENT 9-13.
Three-point goals: EAST 6, CENT 2.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLLIVEROCHESTER
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's Girls Hockey: Barrera, Austin take down Century/JM
A scoreboard of Tuesday's girls hockey games.
January 25, 2022 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Lake City, Stewartville boys basketball
Prep
Stewartville tops Lake City to keep proving the doubters wrong
After being picked to finish fourth in the HVL this season, Stewartville improved to a league-best 8-1 win a 53-46 victory over Lake City on Tuesday.
January 25, 2022 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 25, 2022 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
January 25, 2022 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports