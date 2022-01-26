Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Lourdes 41

KASSON — Kasson-Mantorville picked up its second win in its last three games, beating Lourdes 49-41 in Hiawatha Valley League action.

Aby Shubert again led the way for the KoMets (5-5 HVL, 6-9 overall), scoring 18 points.

Lourdes, which has lost four of its last five, got 14 points from CJ Adamson and 13 from Ella Hopkins.

K-M led Lourdes 27-19 at halftime. The KoMets sizzled from the free-throw line, making 20 of 22 attempts.

LOURDES (41)

CJ Adamson 14 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 6 P; Vivica Bretton 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 13 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 5 P, 1 3-PT.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (49)

Annika Larson 6 P; Makenzie Carrier 7 P; Kaylee Narveson 6 P; Aby Shubert 18 P, 1 3-PT; Mackenzie Tozier 8 P; Whittney Deno 4 P.

Halftime: KM 27, LOUR 19.

Free throws: LOUR 9-13, KM 20-22.

Three-point goals: LOUR 4, KM 1.

John Marshall 54, Northfield 20

NORTHFIELD — John Marshall won for the fourth time in its last five games, trouncing Northfield 54-20 in Big Nine Conference play.

Lilly Meister had 20 points for JM, Ava Haglund 10 and Stacie Mullenbach seven.

JM (7-4 Big Nine, 8-6 overall) led 34-8 at halftime against the Raiders, who are just 2-14 overall.

JOHN MARSHALL (54)

Katie Hurt 3 P; Ava Haglund 10 P; Olivia Gorden 2 P; Elli Biermeier 2 P; Lilly Meister 20 P; Brianna Aikens 4 P; Stacie Mullenbach 7 P; Laynie Meister 6 P.

NORTHFIELD (20)

Samantha Ims 4 P; Regan Childress 2 P; Anni Quaas 5 P; Ryann Eddy 5 P; Izzy Balvin 2 P; Abbie Thompson 1 P; Kate Sand 1 P.

Halftime: JM 34, NFLD 8.

Free throws: JM 6-12, NFLD 6-15.

Three-point goals: JM 0, NFLD 0.

Mankato East 46, Century 35

Century lost a defensive battle with Mankato East, falling 46-35 in Big Nine Conference basketball.

Century slipped to 6-4 in the league and 8-6 overall. East is 10-1, 11-2.

“Tonight was a defensive battle by both teams,” Century coach Chadd Clarey said. “East is a great team and they made the shots needed down the stretch. We will come back to practice tomorrow and get ready for back-to-back games Thursday and Friday.”

Jordyn Sutton and Taylor Clarey each had nine points for the Panthers. Mackenzie Schweim had 17 for East.

The Cougars led 24-15 at halftime.

MANKATO EAST (46)

Peyton Stevermer 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ellie Edberg 3 P, 1 3-PT; Macy Birkholz 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mackenzie Schweim 17 P, 1 3-PT; Lexi Karge 10 P.

CENTURY (35)

Jordyn Sutton 9 P; Taylor Clarey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 7 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 6 P; Ella Zmolek 4 P.

Halftime: EAST 24, CENT 15.

Free throws: EAST 4-10, CENT 9-13.

Three-point goals: EAST 6, CENT 2.