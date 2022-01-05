SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester girls basketball results for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 04, 2022 09:30 PM
Lourdes 52, Pine Island 21

Lourdes built a hefty 25-point halftime lead and cruised to a 52-21 win over Pine Island in Hiawatha Valley League action.

CJ Adamson poured in 20 points and Emily Bowron had 11 with three 3-pointers to pace the Eagles (6-1 HVL, 8-3 overall). The 21 points given up by Lourdes was the fewest its allowed this season.

Taylor Koenen had 10 points for the Panthers (0-5, 1-8).

Lourdes 52, Pine Island 21
PINE ISLAND (21)
Taylor Koenen 10 P; Ava Henning 2 P; Bethany Dick 3 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Hudson 4 P; Lyndee Northrop 2 P.
LOURDES (52)
CJ Adamson 20 P, 2 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 2 P; Emily Bowron 11 P, 3 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 4 P; Ella Hopkins 4 P; Ella Shedivy 2 P; Bryn Billmeier 2 P; Caroline Daly 3 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 4 P.
Halftime: LOUR 41, PI 16.
Free throws: PI 2-4, LOUR 6-6.
Three-point goals: PI 1, LOUR 6.

