Rochester girls basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Century 65, Faribault 27

Taylor Clarey scored 26 points and buried four 3-pointers as Century romped to a 65-27 win over winless Faribault in Big Nine Conference action.

Century is 11-10 in the conference and 13-12 overall. Faribault is 0-21, 0-25.

Nora Lynch joined Clarey in double figures with 11 points.

Century is at John Marshall at 6:15 pm. Friday to conclude its regular season

FARIBAULT (27)

Reagan Drengenberg 2 P; Isabel Herda 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Reuvers 6 P, 1 3-PT; Halle Rice 5 P; Aaliyah Reyes 3 P; Rylee Sietsema 4 P.

CENTURY (65)

Jordyn Sutton 8 P; Taylor Clarey 26 P, 4 3-PT; Bailey Klote 7 P; Nora Lynch 11 P, 2 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 4 P; Ella Zmolek 4 P; Amelia Walker 2 P; Mya Jacobson 1 P; Carmen Kadlec 2 P.

Halftime: CENT 34, FAR 16.

Free throws: FAR 6-12, CENT 5-10.

Three-point goals: FAR 2, CENT 6.