Rochester girls basketball results Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Mayo 60, Red Wing 59

RED WING -- Mayo snuck past Red Wing, 60-59, emerging the winner in a game that was close throughout.

The Spartans led just 30-29 at halftime.

Ava Miller had a big game for the Spartans. The junior center scored 23 points. Adit Koth chipped in 11 points and hit three 3-pointers. Mayo moved to 3-3 in the Big Nine and 6-3 overall.

Red Wing (3-4, 4-5) was paced by Sammi Chandler's 17 points. Sophia Rahn added 15.

Mayo 60, Red Wing 59

MAYO (60)

Adit Koth 11 P, 3 3-PT; Kianna Young 6 P; Izabell Ruskell 6 P, 2 3-PT; Taylor Hill 6 P; Hannah Hanson 8 P; Ava Miller 23 P.

RED WING (59)

Mayzee Thorson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cadence Thorson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Bailie Roschen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 17 P, 3 3-PT; Hannah Kosek 9 P; Hallie Roschen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sophia Rahn 15 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 30, RW 29.

Free throws: MAYO 9-18, RW 8-11.

Three-point goals: MAYO 5, RW 9.

Lourdes 52, Pine Island 21

Lourdes held Pine Island to 21 points and ran off with an easy 52-21 win in the Hiawatha Valley League game.

CJ Adamson had 20 points for the Eagles, who moved to 6-1 in the HVL and 8-3 overall. Emily Bowron added 11 points for Lourdes.

The 21 points allowed were the fewest by Lourdes this season.

Lourdes 52, Pine Island 21

PINE ISLAND (21)

Taylor Koenen 10 P; Ava Henning 2 P; Bethany Dick 3 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Hudson 4 P; Lyndee Northrop 2 P.

LOURDES (52)

CJ Adamson 20 P, 2 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 2 P; Emily Bowron 11 P, 3 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 4 P; Ella Hopkins 4 P; Ella Shedivy 2 P; Bryn Billmeier 2 P; Caroline Daly 3 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 4 P.

Halftime: LOUR 41, PI 16.

Free throws: PI 2-4, LOUR 6-6.

Three-point goals: PI 1, LOUR 6.